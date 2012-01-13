Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.65/07.00 01.15/01.45 04.50/05.50 07.96% 08.10% 07.92% (Jan 11) 1000 02.40/02.60 01.20/01.30 01.20/01.30 08.45% 08.45% 08.45% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.25/19.25 47.75/49.75 76.25/78.25 106.25/108.25 1100 17.50/18.50 48.00/49.50 77.00/78.50 107.00/109.00 1200 17.50/18.50 48.75/50.25 78.00/80.00 108.00/110.00 1300 18.00/18.75 50.00/51.00 79.50/80.50 110.00/111.50 1400 18.00/19.00 49.50/51.00 79.50/81.50 110.50/112.50 1500 18.00/19.00 50.00/51.50 80.00/82.00 111.00/113.00 1600 18.00/19.00 50.50/52.50 80.50/82.50 111.50/113.50 1715 18.00/19.00 50.50/52.50 80.50/82.50 111.50/113.50 (C1osing Jan 11) 1715 21.50/23.50 53.00/55.00 81.00/83.00 110.50/112.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 131.25/133.25 154.75/156.75 177.25/179.25 197.25/199.25 1100 131.50/133.50 155.50/157.50 177.50/179.50 197.50/199.50 1200 132.75/134.75 156.50/158.50 179.00/181.00 199.50/201.50 1300 136.50/138.50 161.00/163.50 184.50/186.50 205.00/207.00 1400 136.25/138.25 161.00/163.00 184.00/186.00 205.00/207.00 1500 137.00/139.00 161.50/163.50 184.50/186.50 205.50/207.50 1600 137.50/139.50 162.00/164.00 185.00/187.00 206.00/208.00 1715 137.00/139.00 161.50/163.50 184.50/186.50 205.50/207.50 (C1osing Jan 11) 1715 135.00/137.00 158.00/160.00 180.50/182.50 200.50/202.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 215.75/217.75 233.25/235.25 248.75/250.75 263.25/265.25 1100 216.00/218.00 233.00/235.00 248.50/250.50 263.00/265.00 1200 218.00/220.00 235.50/237.50 251.00/253.00 265.00/267.00 1300 224.50/226.50 242.50/244.50 258.50/260.50 273.00/275.00 1400 224.50/226.50 242.50/244.50 258.50/260.50 273.00/275.00 1500 224.50/226.50 242.50/244.50 258.50/260.50 273.00/275.00 1600 225.00/227.00 242.50/244.50 258.50/260.50 273.00/275.00 1715 224.50/226.50 242.50/244.50 258.00/260.00 272.50/274.50 (C1osing Jan 11) 1715 218.50/220.50 235.50/237.50 251.00/253.00 265.00/267.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.21% 7.59% 7.33% 7.04% 6.76% 6.52% 1100 8.19% 7.63% 7.38% 7.07% 6.79% 6.54% 1200 8.29% 7.75% 7.47% 7.14% 6.84% 6.59% 1300 8.46% 7.86% 7.58% 7.30% 7.03% 6.78% 1400 8.43% 7.89% 7.62% 7.31% 7.03% 6.77% 1500 8.51% 7.95% 7.67% 7.36% 7.06% 6.80% 1600 8.62% 8.03% 7.72% 7.40% 7.09% 6.83% 1715 8.63% 8.04% 7.73% 7.39% 7.08% 6.82% (C1osing Jan 11) 1715 8.31% 7.75% 7.37% 7.07% 6.77% 6.53% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.26% 6.05% 5.83% 5.60% 5.42% 5.23% 1100 6.27% 6.06% 5.83% 5.60% 5.42% 5.23% 1200 6.33% 6.12% 5.89% 5.65% 5.46% 5.27% 1300 6.51% 6.29% 6.07% 5.82% 5.63% 5.42% 1400 6.50% 6.29% 6.06% 5.82% 5.62% 5.42% 1500 6.52% 6.30% 6.07% 5.83% 5.63% 5.43% 1600 6.55% 6.32% 6.08% 5.83% 5.64% 5.43% 1715 6.54% 6.32% 6.09% 5.84% 5.64% 5.43% (C1osing Jan 11) 1715 6.27% 6.05% 5.82% 5.60% 5.41% 5.22% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 51.6000/51.6100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com