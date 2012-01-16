Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/05.25 05.00/05.25 N/A 08.87% 08.87% N/A (Jan 12) 1000 05.65/07.00 01.15/01.45 04.50/05.50 07.96% 08.10% 07.92% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.00/19.00 51.00/53.00 81.00/83.00 112.50/114.50 1100 17.75/18.75 50.50/52.50 81.00/83.00 112.50/114.50 1200 17.50/19.50 50.50/52.50 81.00/83.00 112.50/114.50 1300 17.50/18.50 50.50/52.50 80.50/82.50 111.50/113.50 1400 16.75/18.75 50.00/52.00 80.00/82.00 111.50/113.50 1500 17.50/18.50 50.00/52.00 79.50/81.50 110.00/112.00 1600 17.00/19.00 49.50/51.50 79.00/81.00 109.50/111.50 1715 17.50/18.50 49.50/51.50 79.00/81.00 109.00/111.00 (C1osing Jan 12) 1715 18.00/19.00 50.50/52.50 80.50/82.50 111.50/113.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 138.50/140.50 163.00/165.00 186.00/188.00 207.00/209.00 1100 138.50/140.50 163.00/165.00 186.00/188.00 207.00/209.00 1200 138.50/140.50 163.00/165.00 186.00/188.00 207.00/209.00 1300 137.00/139.00 161.50/163.50 184.00/186.00 205.00/207.00 1400 136.75/138.75 161.00/163.00 184.00/186.00 204.50/206.50 1500 135.00/137.00 159.00/161.00 181.50/183.50 201.50/203.50 1600 134.50/136.50 158.00/160.00 180.50/182.50 200.50/202.50 1715 134.00/136.00 158.00/160.00 180.50/182.50 200.50/202.50 (C1osing Jan 12) 1715 137.00/139.00 161.50/163.50 184.50/186.50 205.50/207.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 226.00/228.00 243.50/245.50 260.00/262.00 274.50/276.50 1100 225.50/227.50 243.00/245.00 259.00/261.00 273.50/275.50 1200 226.00/228.00 243.50/245.50 260.00/262.00 275.00/277.00 1300 223.50/225.50 241.00/243.00 257.00/259.00 272.00/274.00 1400 223.00/225.00 240.50/242.50 256.50/258.50 271.50/273.50 1500 220.00/222.00 237.00/239.00 253.00/255.00 268.00/270.00 1600 219.00/221.00 236.00/238.00 252.00/254.00 267.00/269.00 1715 219.00/221.00 236.00/238.00 252.00/254.00 267.00/269.00 (C1osing Jan 12) 1715 224.50/226.50 242.50/244.50 258.00/260.00 272.50/274.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.69% 8.13% 7.82% 7.49% 7.18% 6.90% 1100 8.64% 8.10% 7.82% 7.49% 7.17% 6.90% 1200 8.67% 8.11% 7.82% 7.50% 7.18% 6.90% 1300 8.63% 8.08% 7.77% 7.43% 7.12% 6.84% 1400 8.54% 8.02% 7.75% 7.42% 7.10% 6.83% 1500 8.55% 7.98% 7.66% 7.32% 7.00% 6.73% 1600 8.48% 7.92% 7.62% 7.28% 6.96% 6.69% 1715 8.47% 7.90% 7.58% 7.24% 6.94% 6.68% (C1osing Jan 12) 1715 8.63% 8.04% 7.73% 7.39% 7.08% 6.82% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.62% 6.39% 6.14% 5.89% 5.70% 5.49% 1100 6.61% 6.37% 6.13% 5.87% 5.67% 5.47% 1200 6.62% 6.39% 6.14% 5.90% 5.71% 5.50% 1300 6.56% 6.33% 6.08% 5.84% 5.65% 5.45% 1400 6.55% 6.31% 6.07% 5.82% 5.64% 5.44% 1500 6.45% 6.22% 5.98% 5.74% 5.56% 5.37% 1600 6.41% 6.18% 5.95% 5.71% 5.53% 5.34% 1715 6.40% 6.17% 5.94% 5.70% 5.52% 5.33% (C1osing Jan 12) 1715 6.54% 6.32% 6.09% 5.84% 5.64% 5.43% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 51.5300/51.5400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com