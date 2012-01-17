Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 01.25/01.40 N/A N/A 08.82% (Jan 13) 1000 05.00/05.25 05.00/05.25 N/A 08.87% 08.87% N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.00/18.00 49.00/51.00 78.50/80.50 109.50/111.50 1100 16.50/17.50 49.00/51.00 79.00/81.00 109.50/111.50 1200 16.75/17.75 49.50/51.50 79.00/81.00 110.00/112.00 1300 16.25/17.75 50.00/52.00 80.00/82.00 111.50/113.50 1400 16.50/17.50 50.00/52.00 80.25/82.25 111.75/113.75 1500 16.00/18.00 49.50/51.50 80.50/82.50 111.50/113.50 1600 16.50/17.50 50.00/52.00 80.50/82.50 112.00/114.00 1715 16.00/18.00 51.00/53.00 82.00/84.00 114.00/116.00 (C1osing Jan 13) 1715 17.50/18.50 49.50/51.50 79.00/81.00 109.00/111.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 133.50/135.50 156.50/158.50 178.50/180.50 197.50/199.50 1100 134.50/136.50 158.50/160.50 181.00/183.00 201.00/203.00 1200 134.50/136.50 158.50/160.50 181.00/183.00 200.00/202.00 1300 137.50/139.50 162.00/164.00 185.00/187.00 205.00/207.00 1400 137.50/139.50 162.00/164.00 185.00/187.00 205.00/207.00 1500 137.50/139.50 162.00/164.00 185.00/187.00 205.00/207.00 1600 137.50/139.50 162.00/164.00 185.00/187.00 205.00/207.00 1715 140.00/142.00 165.00/167.00 188.00/190.00 208.50/210.50 (C1osing Jan 13) 1715 134.00/136.00 158.00/160.00 180.50/182.50 200.50/202.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 215.50/217.50 232.50/234.50 248.50/250.50 263.00/265.00 1100 219.00/221.00 236.00/238.00 252.00/254.00 267.00/269.00 1200 218.50/220.50 235.50/237.50 251.50/253.50 266.00/268.00 1300 224.00/226.00 241.50/243.50 258.00/260.00 273.00/275.00 1400 224.00/226.00 241.50/243.50 258.00/260.00 273.00/275.00 1500 224.00/226.00 241.00/243.00 257.00/259.00 272.00/274.00 1600 223.50/225.50 241.00/243.00 257.50/259.50 272.50/274.50 1715 227.00/229.00 244.50/246.50 261.00/263.00 276.00/278.00 (C1osing Jan 13) 1715 219.00/221.00 236.00/238.00 252.00/254.00 267.00/269.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.48% 7.94% 7.64% 7.25% 6.90% 6.61% 1100 8.51% 8.00% 7.67% 7.31% 7.00% 6.72% 1200 8.59% 8.02% 7.69% 7.31% 6.99% 6.71% 1300 8.68% 8.14% 7.82% 7.48% 7.17% 6.88% 1400 8.68% 8.15% 7.83% 7.48% 7.17% 6.88% 1500 8.59% 8.14% 7.82% 7.47% 7.16% 6.87% 1600 8.68% 8.17% 7.85% 7.49% 7.17% 6.88% 1715 8.85% 8.34% 8.01% 7.64% 7.32% 7.01% (C1osing Jan 13) 1715 8.47% 7.90% 7.58% 7.24% 6.94% 6.68% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.28% 6.07% 5.84% 5.62% 5.43% 5.24% 1100 6.40% 6.19% 5.94% 5.71% 5.52% 5.33% 1200 6.38% 6.17% 5.93% 5.70% 5.50% 5.31% 1300 6.55% 6.34% 6.10% 5.86% 5.67% 5.47% 1400 6.55% 6.34% 6.09% 5.86% 5.66% 5.46% 1500 6.54% 6.33% 6.08% 5.83% 5.64% 5.44% 1600 6.55% 6.33% 6.08% 5.85% 5.65% 5.46% 1715 6.67% 6.45% 6.19% 5.94% 5.74% 5.54% (C1osing Jan 13) 1715 6.40% 6.17% 5.94% 5.70% 5.52% 5.33% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 51.3600/51.3700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com