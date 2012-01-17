Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.30/02.90 01.15/01.45 01.15/01.45 08.22% 08.22% 08.22% (Jan 16) 1000 N/A N/A 01.25/01.40 N/A N/A 08.82% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.50/16.50 49.50/51.50 81.00/83.00 113.00/115.00 1100 15.50/16.50 50.00/51.50 81.50/83.50 114.00/116.00 1200 15.50/17.50 49.50/51.50 80.50/82.50 112.50/114.50 1300 14.50/16.50 49.50/51.50 81.00/83.00 113.50/115.50 1400 15.00/16.50 49.50/51.50 81.00/83.00 113.50/115.50 1500 15.00/17.00 49.00/51.00 80.50/82.50 113.00/115.00 1600 15.00/17.00 49.00/51.00 80.50/82.50 113.00/115.00 1715 15.50/16.50 50.00/51.50 82.00/83.50 114.00/116.00 (C1osing Jan 16) 1715 16.00/18.00 51.00/53.00 82.00/84.00 114.00/116.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 139.50/141.50 164.50/166.50 188.50/190.50 209.00/211.00 1100 140.00/142.00 165.00/167.00 188.50/190.50 209.00/211.00 1200 138.50/140.50 163.50/165.50 187.00/189.00 207.50/209.50 1300 139.25/141.25 164.00/166.00 187.00/189.00 207.50/209.50 1400 139.50/141.50 164.50/166.50 187.50/189.50 208.50/210.50 1500 138.50/140.50 163.00/165.00 186.50/188.50 206.50/208.50 1600 139.00/141.00 163.50/165.50 186.50/188.50 207.00/209.00 1715 139.50/141.50 164.00/166.00 187.50/189.50 208.00/210.00 (C1osing Jan 16) 1715 140.00/142.00 165.00/167.00 188.00/190.00 208.50/210.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 228.50/230.50 246.50/248.50 263.50/265.50 279.00/281.00 1100 228.50/230.50 246.50/248.50 263.00/265.00 278.50/280.50 1200 226.50/228.50 244.50/246.50 261.00/263.00 276.00/278.00 1300 226.50/228.50 244.50/246.50 261.00/263.00 276.50/278.50 1400 227.50/229.50 245.50/247.50 262.00/264.00 277.50/279.50 1500 225.50/227.50 243.00/245.00 259.50/261.50 275.00/277.00 1600 225.50/227.50 243.00/245.00 259.50/261.50 275.00/277.00 1715 227.00/229.00 245.00/247.00 261.50/263.50 277.00/279.00 (C1osing Jan 16) 1715 227.00/229.00 244.50/246.50 261.00/263.00 276.00/278.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.85% 8.40% 8.07% 7.67% 7.38% 7.09% 1100 8.91% 8.43% 8.12% 7.70% 7.39% 7.09% 1200 8.91% 8.35% 8.02% 7.62% 7.33% 7.04% 1300 8.85% 8.40% 8.09% 7.67% 7.36% 7.05% 1400 8.89% 8.42% 8.11% 7.70% 7.40% 7.09% 1500 8.82% 8.35% 8.07% 7.65% 7.33% 7.03% 1600 8.82% 8.36% 8.07% 7.67% 7.36% 7.04% 1715 8.97% 8.52% 8.19% 7.74% 7.41% 7.10% (C1osing Jan 16) 1715 8.85% 8.34% 8.01% 7.64% 7.32% 7.01% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.76% 6.54% 6.29% 6.05% 5.85% 5.62% 1100 6.76% 6.53% 6.28% 6.04% 5.83% 5.60% 1200 6.71% 6.48% 6.23% 6.00% 5.79% 5.56% 1300 6.71% 6.48% 6.24% 6.00% 5.79% 5.57% 1400 6.76% 6.53% 6.28% 6.04% 5.83% 5.60% 1500 6.70% 6.46% 6.21% 5.98% 5.77% 5.55% 1600 6.71% 6.47% 6.22% 5.98% 5.78% 5.55% 1715 6.77% 6.54% 6.29% 6.05% 5.84% 5.61% (C1osing Jan 16) 1715 6.67% 6.45% 6.19% 5.94% 5.74% 5.54% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 50.7300/50.7400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com