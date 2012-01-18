Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.30/02.90 01.15/01.45 01.15/01.45 08.31% 08.31% 08.31% (Jan 17) 1000 02.30/02.90 01.15/01.45 01.15/01.45 08.22% 08.22% 08.22% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.25/15.25 48.50/50.50 79.50/81.50 111.50/113.50 1100 13.50/15.50 48.50/50.50 80.00/82.00 112.00/114.00 1200 14.25/15.25 49.00/50.50 80.50/82.00 112.00/114.00 1300 14.50/15.50 49.00/50.50 80.00/82.00 112.00/114.00 1400 14.00/15.00 48.50/50.50 79.50/81.50 111.50/113.50 1500 14.00/16.00 48.50/50.50 80.00/82.00 112.50/114.50 1600 14.00/16.00 49.00/51.00 81.50/83.50 114.00/116.00 1715 14.00/16.00 50.00/52.00 82.50/84.50 115.50/117.50 (C1osing Jan 17) 1715 15.50/16.50 50.00/51.50 82.00/83.50 114.00/116.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 137.00/139.00 161.50/163.50 184.50/186.50 204.50/206.50 1100 137.50/139.50 162.00/164.00 185.00/187.00 204.50/206.50 1200 137.50/139.50 161.50/163.50 185.00/187.00 205.00/207.00 1300 137.50/139.50 162.00/164.00 185.00/187.00 204.50/206.50 1400 136.75/138.75 161.00/163.00 183.50/185.50 203.00/205.00 1500 138.00/140.00 162.50/164.50 186.00/188.00 206.00/208.00 1600 139.50/141.50 164.00/166.00 187.50/189.50 207.50/209.50 1715 141.50/143.50 166.50/168.50 190.00/192.00 210.00/212.00 (C1osing Jan 17) 1715 139.50/141.50 164.00/166.00 187.50/189.50 208.00/210.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 223.50/225.50 241.00/243.00 257.50/259.50 273.00/275.00 1100 223.00/225.00 240.50/242.50 257.00/259.00 272.00/274.00 1200 223.00/225.00 240.50/242.50 257.00/259.00 272.00/274.00 1300 222.50/224.50 239.50/241.50 256.00/258.00 271.00/273.00 1400 221.00/223.00 238.00/240.00 254.00/256.00 269.00/271.00 1500 224.00/226.00 241.00/243.00 257.00/259.00 272.00/274.00 1600 225.50/227.50 243.00/245.00 259.00/261.00 274.00/276.00 1715 228.50/230.50 246.00/248.00 262.50/264.50 277.50/279.50 (C1osing Jan 17) 1715 227.00/229.00 245.00/247.00 261.50/263.50 277.00/279.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.98% 8.45% 8.11% 7.68% 7.36% 7.05% 1100 8.98% 8.47% 8.13% 7.70% 7.37% 7.05% 1200 9.02% 8.49% 8.13% 7.69% 7.35% 7.04% 1300 9.04% 8.47% 8.12% 7.69% 7.36% 7.05% 1400 8.95% 8.41% 8.07% 7.64% 7.31% 6.98% 1500 8.98% 8.45% 8.14% 7.71% 7.37% 7.07% 1600 9.10% 8.63% 8.29% 7.83% 7.48% 7.16% 1715 9.30% 8.77% 8.43% 7.96% 7.61% 7.28% (C1osing Jan 17) 1715 8.97% 8.52% 8.19% 7.74% 7.41% 7.10% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 6.72% 6.49% 6.21% 5.99% 5.79% 5.57% 1100 6.71% 6.46% 6.18% 5.97% 5.76% 5.54% 1200 6.72% 6.46% 6.18% 5.96% 5.76% 5.54% 1300 6.70% 6.44% 6.15% 5.94% 5.73% 5.52% 1400 6.64% 6.39% 6.10% 5.88% 5.68% 5.47% 1500 6.74% 6.48% 6.18% 5.96% 5.74% 5.53% 1600 6.82% 6.55% 6.26% 6.03% 5.81% 5.59% 1715 6.92% 6.66% 6.36% 6.13% 5.91% 5.68% (C1osing Jan 17) 1715 6.77% 6.54% 6.29% 6.05% 5.84% 5.61% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 50.3750/50.3850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com