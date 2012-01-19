Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.60/05.80 01.15/01.45 03.45/04.35 08.35% 08.35% 08.35% (Jan 18) 1000 02.30/02.90 01.15/01.45 01.15/01.45 08.31% 08.31% 08.31% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.00/11.50 47.00/49.00 80.00/82.00 113.00/115.00 1100 10.50/11.50 47.00/49.00 80.00/82.00 113.00/115.00 1200 10.50/12.50 46.50/48.50 80.50/82.50 114.50/116.50 1300 10.50/11.50 47.00/49.00 80.50/82.50 114.00/116.00 1400 10.50/12.50 47.00/49.00 80.50/82.50 114.50/116.50 1500 10.50/11.50 47.00/49.00 81.00/83.00 115.00/117.00 1600 10.00/12.00 46.50/48.50 80.50/82.50 114.50/116.50 1715 10.50/11.50 47.00/48.00 80.50/82.00 114.00/115.50 (C1osing Jan 18) 1715 14.00/16.00 50.00/52.00 82.50/84.50 115.50/117.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 139.50/141.50 165.00/167.00 189.00/191.00 210.50/212.50 1100 139.00/141.00 164.00/166.00 187.50/189.50 208.50/210.50 1200 141.00/143.00 166.50/168.50 191.00/193.00 212.00/214.00 1300 140.50/142.50 166.00/168.00 190.00/192.00 211.00/213.00 1400 141.00/143.00 166.00/168.00 190.50/192.50 211.50/213.50 1500 141.50/143.50 167.00/169.00 191.00/193.00 212.00/214.00 1600 141.00/143.00 166.00/168.00 190.00/192.00 211.00/213.00 1715 140.50/142.50 166.00/168.00 189.50/191.50 210.50/212.50 (C1osing Jan 18) 1715 141.50/143.50 166.50/168.50 190.00/192.00 210.00/212.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 229.50/231.50 247.50/249.50 264.50/266.50 280.00/282.00 1100 227.50/229.50 245.50/247.50 262.50/264.50 278.00/280.00 1200 231.50/233.50 249.50/251.50 266.00/268.00 281.50/283.50 1300 230.50/232.50 248.50/250.50 265.00/267.00 280.50/282.50 1400 231.00/233.00 249.00/251.00 265.50/267.50 281.00/283.00 1500 231.50/233.50 249.50/251.50 266.00/268.00 281.50/283.50 1600 230.00/232.00 248.00/250.00 264.50/266.50 280.00/282.00 1715 230.00/232.00 248.00/250.00 265.00/267.00 280.50/282.50 (C1osing Jan 18) 1715 228.50/230.50 246.00/248.00 262.50/264.50 277.50/279.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.44% 8.83% 8.51% 8.02% 7.66% 7.34% 1100 9.45% 8.83% 8.50% 8.00% 7.62% 7.28% 1200 9.38% 8.87% 8.60% 8.11% 7.73% 7.42% 1300 9.43% 8.86% 8.55% 8.06% 7.69% 7.36% 1400 9.46% 8.87% 8.59% 8.10% 7.70% 7.39% 1500 9.44% 8.92% 8.63% 8.13% 7.75% 7.41% 1600 9.34% 8.85% 8.59% 8.09% 7.70% 7.37% 1715 9.36% 8.85% 8.55% 8.08% 7.71% 7.37% (C1osing Jan 18) 1715 9.30% 8.77% 8.43% 7.96% 7.61% 7.28% ---------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------ 1000 7.02% 6.75% 6.47% 6.23% 6.00% 5.78% 1100 6.96% 6.69% 6.42% 6.18% 5.95% 5.74% 1200 7.08% 6.81% 6.52% 6.26% 6.03% 5.81% 1300 7.03% 6.76% 6.48% 6.23% 5.99% 5.78% 1400 7.05% 6.78% 6.50% 6.24% 6.01% 5.79% 1500 7.07% 6.80% 6.52% 6.26% 6.02% 5.80% 1600 7.03% 6.75% 6.47% 6.22% 5.98% 5.77% 1715 7.03% 6.77% 6.48% 6.24% 6.01% 5.79% (C1osing Jan 18) 1715 6.92% 6.66% 6.36% 6.13% 5.91% 5.68% ----------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 50.2500/50.2600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6636 9222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com