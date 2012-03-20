Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/02.80 01.10/01.40 01.10/01.40 08.01% 08.01% 08.01% (Mar 16) 1000 04.40/05.20 03.30/04.20 01.10/01.40 07.98% 07.98% 07.98% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.50/11.50 51.00/53.00 84.50/86.50 116.00/118.00 1100 10.50/12.00 50.50/52.50 84.00/86.00 115.00/117.00 1200 10.50/12.00 50.50/52.50 84.50/86.50 115.50/117.50 1300 10.00/12.00 50.00/52.00 84.00/86.00 115.50/117.50 1400 10.50/12.00 50.50/52.50 84.50/86.50 115.00/117.00 1500 10.50/12.00 50.50/52.50 84.00/86.00 115.00/117.00 1600 11.00/12.00 51.00/53.00 85.00/87.00 116.00/118.00 1715 11.00/12.00 51.50/52.50 85.00/87.00 116.00/118.00 (C1osing Mar 16) 1715 12.00/13.00 52.00/53.50 85.50/87.50 116.50/118.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 145.00/147.00 172.50/174.50 196.50/198.50 221.00/223.00 1100 144.00/146.00 171.50/173.50 195.50/197.50 220.00/222.00 1200 144.50/146.50 172.00/174.00 196.00/198.00 220.50/222.50 1300 144.50/146.50 172.50/174.50 196.50/198.50 221.00/223.00 1400 144.00/146.00 171.50/173.50 195.50/197.50 220.00/222.00 1500 144.00/146.00 171.50/173.50 195.50/197.50 220.00/222.00 1600 145.00/147.00 173.00/175.00 197.00/199.00 221.50/223.50 1715 146.00/148.00 174.50/176.50 199.00/201.00 223.50/225.50 (C1osing Mar 16) 1715 145.00/147.00 171.50/173.50 195.00/197.00 218.50/220.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 243.50/245.50 265.50/267.50 287.50/289.50 306.00/308.00 1100 243.00/245.00 265.00/267.00 287.00/289.00 305.50/307.50 1200 243.00/245.00 265.00/267.00 287.00/289.00 305.50/307.50 1300 243.50/245.50 265.50/267.50 287.50/289.50 306.00/308.00 1400 242.50/244.50 264.50/266.50 286.50/288.50 305.00/307.00 1500 242.50/244.50 264.50/266.50 286.00/288.00 304.50/306.50 1600 244.50/246.50 267.00/269.00 289.00/291.00 307.50/309.50 1715 247.00/249.00 269.50/271.50 291.50/293.50 310.00/312.00 (C1osing Mar 16) 1715 240.50/242.50 262.00/264.00 283.00/285.00 301.50/303.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.44% 8.92% 8.58% 8.15% 7.84% 7.58% 1100 9.36% 8.86% 8.51% 8.09% 7.79% 7.54% 1200 9.36% 8.90% 8.54% 8.12% 7.81% 7.56% 1300 9.26% 8.84% 8.53% 8.12% 7.83% 7.58% 1400 9.35% 8.89% 8.51% 8.08% 7.78% 7.53% 1500 9.35% 8.85% 8.50% 8.08% 7.78% 7.53% 1600 9.45% 8.95% 8.57% 8.14% 7.84% 7.59% 1715 9.44% 8.94% 8.56% 8.17% 7.90% 7.66% (C1osing Mar 16) 1715 9.33% 8.87% 8.53% 8.12% 7.74% 7.48% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.30% 7.07% 6.87% 6.69% 6.54% 6.40% 1100 7.26% 7.05% 6.86% 6.68% 6.52% 6.39% 1200 7.28% 7.05% 6.86% 6.68% 6.52% 6.39% 1300 7.29% 7.07% 6.87% 6.69% 6.53% 6.40% 1400 7.25% 7.03% 6.84% 6.66% 6.51% 6.38% 1500 7.25% 7.03% 6.84% 6.65% 6.50% 6.37% 1600 7.30% 7.08% 6.90% 6.72% 6.56% 6.42% 1715 7.36% 7.15% 6.96% 6.77% 6.61% 6.47% (C1osing Mar 16) 1715 7.18% 6.95% 6.75% 6.56% 6.41% 6.29% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 50.2300/50.2400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com