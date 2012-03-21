Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.30/02.60 01.15/01.30 01.15/01.30 08.35% 08.35% 08.35% (Mar 19) 1000 02.20/02.80 01.10/01.40 01.10/01.40 08.01% 08.01% 08.01% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.75/10.75 50.00/51.50 84.00/86.00 115.50/117.50 1100 09.25/11.25 50.00/52.00 84.00/86.00 115.50/117.50 1200 09.75/10.75 50.00/52.00 84.00/86.00 115.00/117.00 1300 09.75/10.75 50.25/51.25 84.50/85.50 115.00/117.00 1400 09.00/10.00 49.00/51.00 83.00/85.00 114.50/116.50 1500 09.75/10.75 50.75/52.25 85.50/87.50 117.00/119.00 1600 10.00/11.00 50.50/52.50 85.00/87.00 116.50/118.50 1715 10.00/10.50 51.00/52.00 85.50/87.00 117.00/118.50 (C1osing Mar 19) 1715 11.00/12.00 51.50/52.50 85.00/87.00 116.00/118.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 146.00/148.00 174.00/176.00 198.50/200.50 223.50/225.50 1100 146.00/148.00 174.00/176.00 199.00/201.00 224.00/226.00 1200 145.00/147.00 174.00/176.00 198.50/200.50 223.50/225.50 1300 145.00/147.00 174.00/176.00 198.50/200.50 223.50/225.50 1400 145.00/147.00 174.00/176.00 198.00/200.00 223.00/225.00 1500 147.50/149.50 176.50/178.50 201.50/203.50 227.00/229.00 1600 147.00/149.00 176.00/178.00 201.00/203.00 226.50/228.50 1715 147.50/149.50 177.00/179.00 202.00/204.00 227.50/229.50 (C1osing Mar 19) 1715 146.00/148.00 174.50/176.50 199.00/201.00 223.50/225.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 246.50/248.50 269.00/271.00 290.50/292.50 309.50/311.50 1100 247.00/249.00 269.50/271.50 291.00/293.00 310.00/312.00 1200 246.50/248.50 269.00/271.00 291.00/293.00 310.00/312.00 1300 247.00/249.00 269.50/271.50 291.50/293.50 310.50/312.50 1400 246.00/248.00 268.50/270.50 290.50/292.50 309.50/311.50 1500 250.50/252.50 273.00/275.00 295.00/297.00 314.00/316.00 1600 250.00/252.00 272.50/274.50 294.50/296.50 313.50/315.50 1715 251.00/253.00 274.00/276.00 296.00/298.00 315.00/317.00 (C1osing Mar 19) 1715 247.00/249.00 269.50/271.50 291.50/293.50 310.00/312.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.44% 8.93% 8.59% 8.23% 7.92% 7.65% 1100 9.49% 8.95% 8.60% 8.23% 7.92% 7.67% 1200 9.49% 8.95% 8.57% 8.18% 7.91% 7.65% 1300 9.44% 8.94% 8.57% 8.18% 7.91% 7.65% 1400 9.26% 8.81% 8.51% 8.16% 7.90% 7.63% 1500 9.55% 9.06% 8.69% 8.30% 8.00% 7.75% 1600 9.56% 9.02% 8.65% 8.27% 7.98% 7.73% 1715 9.55% 9.04% 8.67% 8.29% 8.02% 7.77% (C1osing Mar 19) 1715 9.44% 8.94% 8.56% 8.17% 7.90% 7.66% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.39% 7.15% 6.94% 6.77% 6.60% 6.47% 1100 7.41% 7.16% 6.96% 6.78% 6.62% 6.48% 1200 7.39% 7.15% 6.95% 6.78% 6.61% 6.48% 1300 7.39% 7.16% 6.96% 6.79% 6.62% 6.49% 1400 7.36% 7.12% 6.92% 6.76% 6.59% 6.46% 1500 7.48% 7.24% 7.03% 6.86% 6.68% 6.54% 1600 7.46% 7.23% 7.02% 6.84% 6.67% 6.53% 1715 7.50% 7.26% 7.05% 6.88% 6.70% 6.56% (C1osing Mar 19) 1715 7.36% 7.15% 6.96% 6.77% 6.61% 6.47% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 50.3900/50.4000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com