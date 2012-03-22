Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.00/06.50 01.20/01.30 04.80/05.20 08.65% 08.65% 08.65% (Mar 20) 1000 02.30/02.60 01.15/01.30 01.15/01.30 08.35% 08.35% 08.35% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.75/05.75 46.00/48.00 81.00/83.00 112.50/114.50 1100 04.75/06.25 47.00/49.00 82.00/84.00 114.00/116.00 1200 04.50/06.00 46.50/48.50 81.50/83.50 113.50/115.50 1300 04.75/05.75 46.75/48.75 81.75/83.75 113.25/115.25 1400 05.25/05.75 47.25/48.25 82.25/83.75 113.50/115.00 1500 04.75/05.75 47.00/49.00 82.00/84.00 114.00/116.00 1600 05.00/06.00 48.00/49.50 83.50/85.00 115.50/117.50 1715 05.00/06.00 48.50/49.50 84.00/85.00 116.00/118.00 (C1osing Mar 20) 1715 10.00/10.50 51.00/52.00 85.50/87.00 117.00/118.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 143.00/145.00 172.50/174.50 197.50/199.50 223.00/225.00 1100 145.00/147.00 175.00/177.00 200.50/202.50 226.00/228.00 1200 144.50/146.50 174.50/176.50 199.50/201.50 225.50/227.50 1300 144.00/146.00 174.00/176.00 199.00/201.00 225.00/227.00 1400 144.00/145.50 173.50/175.00 198.50/200.50 224.00/226.00 1500 145.00/147.00 175.00/177.00 200.50/202.50 226.50/228.50 1600 147.00/149.00 177.50/179.50 203.00/205.00 229.00/231.00 1715 147.00/149.00 177.50/179.50 203.00/205.00 229.50/231.50 (C1osing Mar 20) 1715 147.50/149.50 177.00/179.00 202.00/204.00 227.50/229.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 246.50/248.50 269.50/271.50 292.00/294.00 311.00/313.00 1100 250.00/252.00 273.00/275.00 295.00/297.00 314.00/316.00 1200 249.50/251.50 272.50/274.50 294.50/296.50 313.50/315.50 1300 248.50/250.50 271.00/273.00 293.50/295.50 312.50/314.50 1400 247.50/249.50 270.00/272.00 292.00/294.00 311.00/313.00 1500 250.00/252.00 273.00/275.00 295.50/297.50 314.50/316.50 1600 253.00/255.00 276.00/278.00 298.50/300.50 317.00/319.00 1715 253.50/255.50 276.50/278.50 299.00/301.00 318.00/320.00 (C1osing Mar 20) 1715 251.00/253.00 274.00/276.00 296.00/298.00 315.00/317.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.67% 8.98% 8.63% 8.22% 7.94% 7.70% 1100 9.90% 9.11% 8.77% 8.35% 8.07% 7.84% 1200 9.79% 9.05% 8.72% 8.32% 8.05% 7.80% 1300 9.84% 9.08% 8.71% 8.30% 8.02% 7.78% 1400 9.86% 9.11% 8.72% 8.29% 7.99% 7.76% 1500 9.91% 9.12% 8.78% 8.36% 8.08% 7.84% 1600 10.06% 9.26% 8.89% 8.48% 8.19% 7.94% 1715 10.08% 9.25% 8.90% 8.45% 8.17% 7.92% (C1osing Mar 20) 1715 9.55% 9.04% 8.67% 8.29% 8.02% 7.77% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.39% 7.19% 6.99% 6.80% 6.64% 6.52% 1100 7.50% 7.30% 7.10% 6.89% 6.72% 6.59% 1200 7.48% 7.29% 7.08% 6.88% 6.71% 6.58% 1300 7.47% 7.26% 7.05% 6.85% 6.69% 6.56% 1400 7.44% 7.23% 7.02% 6.82% 6.66% 6.53% 1500 7.53% 7.31% 7.10% 6.91% 6.74% 6.61% 1600 7.61% 7.40% 7.18% 6.98% 6.79% 6.65% 1715 7.60% 7.39% 7.17% 6.97% 6.79% 6.65% (C1osing Mar 20) 1715 7.50% 7.26% 7.05% 6.88% 6.70% 6.56% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 50.6600/50.6700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com