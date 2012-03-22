Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.10/07.40 05.00/06.00 01.10/01.40 08.76% 08.97% 07.90% (Mar 21) 1000 06.00/06.50 01.20/01.30 04.80/05.20 08.65% 08.65% 08.65% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.50/04.50 47.50/49.50 83.00/85.00 115.00/117.00 1100 04.25/04.75 49.00/50.00 84.00/85.50 116.50/118.00 1200 03.50/05.50 49.00/51.00 84.00/86.00 116.00/118.00 1300 04.00/05.00 48.00/49.50 83.00/85.00 115.00/117.00 1400 03.50/04.50 47.50/49.50 82.50/84.50 113.50/115.50 1500 04.25/05.25 48.00/49.50 82.75/84.75 113.00/115.00 1600 03.75/04.75 47.75/49.75 82.75/84.75 113.25/115.25 1715 04.50/05.00 48.00/49.00 83.00/84.00 113.00/114.50 (C1osing Mar 21) 1715 05.00/06.00 48.50/49.50 84.00/85.00 116.00/118.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 146.00/148.00 176.50/178.50 202.00/204.00 228.00/230.00 1100 148.00/149.50 178.00/179.50 203.00/205.00 229.50/231.50 1200 147.50/149.50 177.50/179.50 202.50/204.50 228.50/230.50 1300 145.50/147.50 175.50/177.50 200.50/202.50 226.00/228.00 1400 143.50/145.50 172.00/174.00 196.50/198.50 221.50/223.50 1500 142.50/144.50 170.50/172.50 194.00/196.00 218.50/220.50 1600 142.75/144.75 171.25/173.25 195.75/197.75 221.25/223.25 1715 141.00/142.50 168.50/170.50 191.50/193.50 215.50/217.50 (C1osing Mar 21) 1715 147.00/149.00 177.50/179.50 203.00/205.00 229.50/231.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 252.00/254.00 275.00/277.00 298.00/300.00 317.00/319.00 1100 253.50/255.50 277.00/279.00 299.50/301.50 318.50/320.50 1200 252.75/254.75 276.00/278.00 298.50/300.50 317.50/319.50 1300 249.50/251.50 272.00/274.00 294.00/296.00 313.00/315.00 1400 244.50/246.50 267.00/269.00 289.00/291.00 308.00/310.00 1500 241.00/243.00 263.50/265.50 285.50/287.50 304.50/306.50 1600 244.25/246.25 266.75/268.75 288.75/290.75 307.50/309.50 1715 238.00/240.00 260.50/262.50 282.50/284.50 301.50/303.50 (C1osing Mar 21) 1715 253.50/255.50 276.50/278.50 299.00/301.00 318.00/320.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.23% 9.31% 8.88% 8.42% 8.14% 7.88% 1100 10.45% 9.40% 8.97% 8.52% 8.20% 7.92% 1200 10.55% 9.42% 8.95% 8.50% 8.18% 7.89% 1300 10.28% 9.29% 8.86% 8.38% 8.08% 7.81% 1400 10.21% 9.24% 8.75% 8.26% 7.93% 7.65% 1500 10.25% 9.24% 8.69% 8.19% 7.84% 7.54% 1600 10.24% 9.24% 8.71% 8.20% 7.87% 7.61% 1715 10.18% 9.20% 8.66% 8.08% 7.73% 7.43% (C1osing Mar 21) 1715 10.08% 9.25% 8.90% 8.45% 8.17% 7.92% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.56% 7.34% 7.13% 6.94% 6.76% 6.62% 1100 7.61% 7.39% 7.18% 6.97% 6.79% 6.65% 1200 7.57% 7.35% 7.14% 6.94% 6.76% 6.63% 1300 7.48% 7.26% 7.04% 6.83% 6.66% 6.53% 1400 7.33% 7.11% 6.90% 6.72% 6.55% 6.43% 1500 7.21% 6.99% 6.80% 6.62% 6.46% 6.35% 1600 7.30% 7.08% 6.88% 6.69% 6.53% 6.41% 1715 7.10% 6.89% 6.71% 6.54% 6.39% 6.28% (C1osing Mar 21) 1715 7.60% 7.39% 7.17% 6.97% 6.79% 6.65% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 51.1700/51.1800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com