Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.60/03.00 01.30/01.50 01.30/01.50 09.26% 09.26% 09.26% (Mar 22) 1000 06.10/07.40 05.00/06.00 01.10/01.40 08.76% 08.97% 07.90% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.50/03.50 47.00/49.00 81.00/83.00 110.50/112.50 1100 02.50/03.50 48.50/49.50 82.50/83.50 111.50/113.50 1200 02.50/03.50 48.00/50.00 81.00/83.00 110.50/112.50 1300 03.00/04.00 49.00/51.00 82.50/84.50 111.50/113.50 1400 02.50/03.50 48.50/50.50 82.00/84.00 111.50/113.50 1500 02.50/03.50 48.00/50.00 81.00/83.00 109.50/111.50 1600 02.50/03.50 48.00/50.00 82.00/84.00 111.00/113.00 1715 02.75/03.75 49.25/50.25 83.75/84.75 113.00/115.00 (C1osing Mar 22) 1715 04.50/05.00 48.00/49.00 83.00/84.00 113.00/114.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 138.50/140.50 165.50/167.50 189.50/191.50 214.00/216.00 1100 139.50/141.50 166.50/168.50 190.00/192.00 214.50/216.50 1200 138.50/140.50 165.50/167.50 188.50/190.50 212.50/214.50 1300 139.50/141.50 166.50/168.50 189.50/191.50 214.00/216.00 1400 139.50/141.50 166.50/168.50 190.00/192.00 214.50/216.50 1500 136.50/138.50 162.50/164.50 185.50/187.50 209.00/211.00 1600 138.50/140.50 164.50/166.50 188.00/190.00 212.50/214.50 1715 141.50/143.50 168.50/170.50 192.50/194.50 217.50/219.50 (C1osing Mar 22) 1715 141.00/142.50 168.50/170.50 191.50/193.50 215.50/217.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 237.00/239.00 259.50/261.50 281.00/283.00 300.00/302.00 1100 237.00/239.00 259.00/261.00 281.00/283.00 300.00/302.00 1200 235.00/237.00 257.00/259.00 279.00/281.00 298.00/300.00 1300 237.00/239.00 259.00/261.00 280.50/282.50 300.00/302.00 1400 237.00/239.00 259.00/261.00 281.00/283.00 300.00/302.00 1500 231.00/233.00 252.50/254.50 274.00/276.00 293.00/295.00 1600 234.50/236.50 256.50/258.50 278.00/280.00 297.00/299.00 1715 240.00/242.00 262.00/264.00 284.00/286.00 303.00/305.00 (C1osing Mar 22) 1715 238.00/240.00 260.50/262.50 282.50/284.50 301.50/303.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.36% 9.17% 8.55% 7.96% 7.63% 7.37% 1100 10.57% 9.28% 8.63% 8.02% 7.67% 7.39% 1200 10.56% 9.16% 8.54% 7.95% 7.62% 7.32% 1300 10.77% 9.33% 8.62% 8.01% 7.66% 7.36% 1400 10.67% 9.28% 8.62% 8.01% 7.67% 7.38% 1500 10.53% 9.13% 8.44% 7.81% 7.46% 7.19% 1600 10.55% 9.26% 8.57% 7.94% 7.57% 7.30% 1715 10.73% 9.42% 8.74% 8.13% 7.77% 7.49% (C1osing Mar 22) 1715 10.18% 9.20% 8.66% 8.08% 7.73% 7.43% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.07% 6.87% 6.69% 6.51% 6.36% 6.25% 1100 7.09% 6.87% 6.68% 6.51% 6.36% 6.23% 1200 7.01% 6.80% 6.62% 6.46% 6.31% 6.19% 1300 7.06% 6.86% 6.67% 6.49% 6.35% 6.22% 1400 7.08% 6.86% 6.67% 6.51% 6.35% 6.23% 1500 6.88% 6.67% 6.48% 6.32% 6.19% 6.07% 1600 7.00% 6.78% 6.60% 6.43% 6.28% 6.16% 1715 7.18% 6.95% 6.75% 6.58% 6.42% 6.29% (C1osing Mar 22) 1715 7.10% 6.89% 6.71% 6.54% 6.39% 6.28% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 51.2650/51.2750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com