Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.60/03.00 01.30/01.50 01.30/01.50 09.28% 09.28% 09.28% (Mar 26) 1000 02.60/03.00 01.30/01.50 01.30/01.50 09.26% 09.26% 09.26% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.00/02.00 48.00/50.00 83.00/85.00 113.50/115.50 1100 01.00/02.00 47.50/49.50 82.00/84.00 112.50/114.50 1200 01.00/03.00 48.00/50.00 82.00/84.00 113.00/115.00 1300 01.25/02.25 48.25/50.25 82.75/84.75 112.75/114.75 1400 01.00/02.00 48.00/50.00 82.50/84.50 112.50/114.50 1500 01.00/02.00 47.00/49.00 81.50/83.50 111.50/113.50 1600 01.00/01.50 47.50/48.00 82.00/83.00 112.00/113.00 1715 01.00/02.00 47.00/48.50 81.00/82.50 110.00/112.00 (C1osing Mar 26) 1715 02.75/03.75 49.25/50.25 83.75/84.75 113.00/115.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 143.00/145.00 171.00/173.00 195.50/197.50 221.00/223.00 1100 141.50/143.50 169.50/171.50 194.00/196.00 219.50/221.50 1200 142.00/144.00 170.00/172.00 195.00/197.00 220.00/222.00 1300 142.25/144.25 170.50/172.50 194.25/196.25 218.75/220.75 1400 142.00/144.00 170.50/172.50 194.50/196.50 220.00/222.00 1500 140.50/142.50 168.00/170.00 192.00/194.00 217.00/219.00 1600 140.00/141.50 167.00/169.00 190.50/192.50 215.00/217.00 1715 138.00/140.00 165.00/167.00 188.50/190.50 212.50/214.50 (C1osing Mar 26) 1715 141.50/143.50 168.50/170.50 192.50/194.50 217.50/219.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 243.50/245.50 265.50/267.50 287.50/289.50 306.50/308.50 1100 242.00/244.00 264.00/266.00 286.00/288.00 305.00/307.00 1200 243.00/245.00 265.00/267.00 287.00/289.00 306.00/308.00 1300 242.00/244.00 264.00/266.00 285.75/287.75 304.75/306.75 1400 242.50/244.50 264.50/266.50 286.50/288.50 305.50/307.50 1500 239.00/241.00 261.00/263.00 283.00/285.00 302.00/304.00 1600 237.00/239.00 258.50/260.50 279.50/281.50 298.00/300.00 1715 234.50/236.50 256.50/258.50 278.00/280.00 296.50/298.50 (C1osing Mar 26) 1715 240.00/242.00 262.00/264.00 284.00/286.00 303.00/305.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.93% 9.57% 8.88% 8.30% 7.94% 7.66% 1100 10.84% 9.47% 8.82% 8.23% 7.89% 7.62% 1200 10.99% 9.51% 8.89% 8.29% 7.94% 7.69% 1300 11.03% 9.58% 8.86% 8.29% 7.95% 7.65% 1400 11.00% 9.57% 8.87% 8.30% 7.97% 7.68% 1500 10.81% 9.48% 8.81% 8.24% 7.87% 7.60% 1600 10.73% 9.46% 8.80% 8.18% 7.82% 7.53% 1715 10.75% 9.39% 8.69% 8.09% 7.73% 7.46% (C1osing Mar 26) 1715 10.73% 9.42% 8.74% 8.13% 7.77% 7.49% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.35% 7.10% 6.87% 6.70% 6.53% 6.39% 1100 7.32% 7.07% 6.84% 6.68% 6.51% 6.38% 1200 7.36% 7.13% 6.89% 6.72% 6.56% 6.42% 1300 7.31% 7.08% 6.86% 6.68% 6.52% 6.38% 1400 7.37% 7.12% 6.89% 6.72% 6.56% 6.42% 1500 7.29% 7.04% 6.81% 6.65% 6.50% 6.36% 1600 7.21% 6.97% 6.74% 6.56% 6.40% 6.27% 1715 7.14% 6.90% 6.69% 6.53% 6.38% 6.25% (C1osing Mar 26) 1715 7.18% 6.95% 6.75% 6.58% 6.42% 6.29% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 50.6800/50.6900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com