Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 02.60/03.20 01.30/01.45 01.30/01.45
09.31% 09.31% 09.31%
(Mar 27)
1000 02.60/03.00 01.30/01.50 01.30/01.50
09.28% 09.28% 09.28%
------------------------------------------------------------
TIME APR MAY JUN JUL
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 47.00/48.00 81.50/83.50 110.50/112.50 138.50/140.50
1100 47.00/49.00 81.50/83.50 110.50/112.50 138.50/140.50
1200 46.00/47.50 80.00/81.50 109.00/111.00 137.00/139.00
1300 45.00/47.00 79.00/81.00 108.00/110.00 135.00/137.00
1400 46.50/48.50 80.50/82.50 109.00/111.00 136.00/138.00
1500 45.50/47.50 80.00/82.00 109.00/111.00 136.50/138.50
1600 45.00/47.00 79.00/81.00 108.00/110.00 135.00/137.00
1715 45.00/47.00 79.00/81.00 108.00/110.00 135.50/137.50
(C1osing Mar 27)
1715 47.00/48.50 81.00/82.50 110.00/112.00 138.00/140.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 165.50/167.50 189.00/191.00 213.50/215.50 235.50/237.50
1100 165.50/167.50 188.50/190.50 212.50/214.50 234.50/236.50
1200 164.00/166.00 187.00/189.00 211.00/213.00 233.00/235.00
1300 160.50/162.50 183.00/185.00 206.50/208.50 228.00/230.00
1400 162.00/164.00 184.50/186.50 207.50/209.50 229.50/231.50
1500 162.50/164.50 185.00/187.00 208.50/210.50 230.50/232.50
1600 161.50/163.50 183.50/185.50 206.00/208.00 228.00/230.00
1715 161.00/163.00 183.00/185.00 206.50/208.50 228.00/230.00
(C1osing Mar 27)
1715 165.00/167.00 188.50/190.50 212.50/214.50 234.50/236.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 257.00/259.00 278.50/280.50 297.00/299.00 316.00/318.00
1100 256.50/258.50 278.00/280.00 297.00/299.00 315.50/317.50
1200 254.50/256.50 276.00/278.00 295.00/297.00 314.00/316.00
1300 249.50/251.50 271.00/273.00 289.50/291.50 308.00/310.00
1400 251.00/253.00 272.00/274.00 290.50/292.50 309.00/311.00
1500 252.00/254.00 273.50/275.50 292.00/294.00 310.50/312.50
1600 249.50/251.50 270.50/272.50 289.00/291.00 307.50/309.50
1715 249.50/251.50 271.00/273.00 289.50/291.50 308.00/310.00
(C1osing Mar 27)
1715 256.50/258.50 278.00/280.00 296.50/298.50 01.00/02.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 10.97% 9.53% 8.77% 8.12% 7.74% 7.48%
1100 11.09% 9.53% 8.78% 8.12% 7.74% 7.46%
1200 10.81% 9.34% 8.66% 8.04% 7.68% 7.40%
1300 10.65% 9.26% 8.60% 7.94% 7.53% 7.26%
1400 11.01% 9.45% 8.69% 8.01% 7.61% 7.33%
1500 10.78% 9.39% 8.68% 8.03% 7.63% 7.34%
1600 10.64% 9.25% 8.59% 7.93% 7.57% 7.27%
1715 10.67% 9.27% 8.61% 7.98% 7.56% 7.27%
(C1osing Mar 27)
1715 10.75% 9.39% 8.69% 8.09% 7.73% 7.46%
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 7.14% 6.91% 6.69% 6.52% 6.37% 6.25%
1100 7.11% 6.89% 6.68% 6.51% 6.37% 6.25%
1200 7.07% 6.85% 6.64% 6.47% 6.33% 6.22%
1300 6.93% 6.71% 6.52% 6.36% 6.23% 6.11%
1400 6.97% 6.76% 6.56% 6.39% 6.25% 6.14%
1500 7.00% 6.79% 6.58% 6.42% 6.28% 6.16%
1600 6.90% 6.70% 6.51% 6.34% 6.21% 6.09%
1715 6.94% 6.72% 6.52% 6.37% 6.23% 6.12%
(C1osing Mar 27)
1715 7.14% 6.90% 6.69% 6.53% 6.38% 6.25%
-------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 50.7750/50.7850 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank.