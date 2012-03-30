Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 12.75/15.25 01.20/01.60 11.00/14.00 18.17% 08.55% 19.60% (Mar 28) 1000 02.60/03.20 01.30/01.45 01.30/01.45 09.31% 09.31% 09.31% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 33.00/35.00 67.50/69.50 96.00/98.00 124.00/126.00 1100 32.50/34.50 67.00/69.00 97.00/99.00 124.50/126.50 1200 32.75/34.75 67.00/69.00 97.50/99.50 125.00/127.00 1300 32.50/34.50 67.00/69.00 97.00/99.00 124.50/126.50 1400 32.00/34.00 66.00/68.00 96.00/98.00 123.50/125.50 1500 31.50/32.50 64.50/66.50 93.00/95.00 120.50/122.50 1600 32.50/33.50 66.00/68.00 94.50/96.50 122.00/124.00 1715 32.50/34.00 66.00/67.50 94.00/96.00 121.00/123.00 (C1osing Mar 28) 1715 45.00/47.00 79.00/81.00 108.00/110.00 135.50/137.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 150.00/152.00 173.00/175.00 197.00/199.00 218.50/220.50 1100 150.50/152.50 173.00/175.00 196.50/198.50 218.50/220.50 1200 151.50/153.50 174.00/176.00 197.50/199.50 219.50/221.50 1300 151.00/153.00 174.00/176.00 198.00/200.00 220.00/222.00 1400 150.50/152.50 173.00/175.00 197.00/199.00 219.00/221.00 1500 146.00/148.00 168.00/170.00 191.50/193.50 213.50/215.50 1600 147.50/149.50 169.50/171.50 193.00/195.00 215.00/217.00 1715 147.00/149.00 169.00/171.00 192.50/194.50 214.00/216.00 (C1osing Mar 28) 1715 161.00/163.00 183.00/185.00 206.50/208.50 228.00/230.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 240.00/242.00 261.50/263.50 280.00/282.00 298.50/300.50 1100 240.00/242.00 261.50/263.50 280.00/282.00 298.50/300.50 1200 241.50/243.50 263.00/265.00 281.50/283.50 300.00/302.00 1300 241.50/243.50 263.00/265.00 281.50/283.50 300.00/302.00 1400 240.50/242.50 262.00/264.00 280.50/282.50 299.00/301.00 1500 235.00/237.00 256.00/258.00 274.50/276.50 293.00/295.00 1600 236.50/238.50 257.50/259.50 276.00/278.00 294.50/296.50 1715 235.50/237.50 256.50/258.50 275.00/277.00 293.50/295.50 (C1osing Mar 28) 1715 249.50/251.50 271.00/273.00 289.50/291.50 308.00/310.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.87% 8.33% 7.87% 7.45% 7.14% 6.92% 1100 08.76% 8.30% 7.96% 7.49% 7.17% 6.92% 1200 08.82% 8.31% 7.99% 7.52% 7.21% 6.96% 1300 08.76% 8.30% 7.95% 7.49% 7.19% 6.96% 1400 08.64% 8.20% 7.89% 7.44% 7.18% 6.94% 1500 08.38% 7.99% 7.64% 7.25% 6.96% 6.73% 1600 08.62% 8.15% 7.75% 7.33% 7.02% 6.78% 1715 08.64% 8.09% 7.68% 7.25% 6.97% 6.73% (C1osing Mar 28) 1715 10.67% 9.27% 8.61% 7.98% 7.56% 7.27% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.65% 6.47% 6.30% 6.16% 6.03% 5.92% 1100 6.65% 6.48% 6.31% 6.16% 6.04% 5.92% 1200 6.68% 6.51% 6.35% 6.20% 6.07% 5.95% 1300 6.69% 6.52% 6.34% 6.20% 6.07% 5.95% 1400 6.67% 6.50% 6.33% 6.18% 6.06% 5.94% 1500 6.48% 6.33% 6.17% 6.03% 5.92% 5.81% 1600 6.52% 6.37% 6.21% 6.06% 5.95% 5.84% 1715 6.48% 6.32% 6.16% 6.02% 5.91% 5.80% (C1osing Mar 28) 1715 6.94% 6.72% 6.52% 6.37% 6.23% 6.12% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 51.4000/51.4100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com