Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 09.50/11.25 08.50/10.00 01.15/01.55 13.55% 15.15% 08.20% (Mar 29) 1000 12.75/15.25 01.20/01.60 11.00/14.00 18.17% 08.55% 19.60% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.50/32.00 63.50/65.50 91.50/93.50 118.50/120.50 1100 29.50/31.50 61.00/63.00 88.50/90.50 114.00/116.00 1200 30.00/31.00 62.00/63.50 90.00/91.50 115.00/117.00 1300 29.00/31.00 61.50/63.50 89.50/91.50 115.00/117.00 1400 30.00/31.50 62.50/64.00 90.50/92.50 117.00/119.00 1500 29.25/31.25 62.00/64.00 90.50/92.50 117.00/119.00 1600 31.00/32.00 64.00/65.00 92.50/94.50 119.50/121.50 1715 31.50/33.50 64.50/65.50 93.00/95.00 120.00/122.00 (C1osing Mar 29) 1715 32.50/34.00 66.00/67.50 94.00/96.00 121.00/123.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 144.00/146.00 166.00/168.00 189.00/191.00 210.50/212.50 1100 138.00/140.00 159.00/161.00 181.50/183.50 203.00/205.00 1200 139.00/140.50 161.00/163.00 184.00/186.00 206.00/208.00 1300 139.50/141.50 161.50/163.50 184.50/186.50 206.50/208.50 1400 141.50/143.50 163.50/165.50 187.50/189.50 209.50/211.50 1500 142.50/144.50 165.00/167.00 188.50/190.50 210.00/212.00 1600 144.50/146.50 167.50/169.50 191.50/193.50 214.00/216.00 1715 145.00/147.00 168.00/170.00 192.00/194.00 214.50/216.50 (C1osing Mar 29) 1715 147.00/149.00 169.00/171.00 192.50/194.50 214.00/216.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 232.00/234.00 253.00/255.00 271.50/273.50 290.00/292.00 1100 224.00/226.00 245.00/247.00 263.50/265.50 282.00/284.00 1200 227.50/229.50 248.50/250.50 267.00/269.00 285.50/287.50 1300 228.00/230.00 249.50/251.50 268.00/270.00 286.50/288.50 1400 231.00/233.00 252.00/254.00 270.50/272.50 289.00/291.00 1500 231.50/233.50 253.00/255.00 271.50/273.50 290.00/292.00 1600 236.00/238.00 257.50/259.50 276.00/278.00 294.50/296.50 1715 236.50/238.50 258.00/260.00 276.50/278.50 295.00/297.00 (C1osing Mar 29) 1715 235.50/237.50 256.50/258.50 275.00/277.00 293.50/295.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.45% 7.99% 7.56% 7.15% 6.90% 6.67% 1100 08.23% 7.70% 7.32% 6.89% 6.63% 6.40% 1200 08.24% 7.79% 7.40% 6.94% 6.66% 6.48% 1300 08.14% 7.77% 7.40% 6.96% 6.71% 6.51% 1400 08.32% 7.86% 7.49% 7.07% 6.80% 6.59% 1500 08.24% 7.86% 7.51% 7.10% 6.87% 6.67% 1600 08.54% 8.05% 7.68% 7.24% 6.97% 6.77% 1715 08.78% 8.12% 7.73% 7.28% 7.00% 6.80% (C1osing Mar 29) 1715 08.64% 8.09% 7.68% 7.25% 6.97% 6.73% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.42% 6.26% 6.11% 5.98% 5.87% 5.76% 1100 6.18% 6.05% 5.91% 5.80% 5.71% 5.61% 1200 6.26% 6.13% 6.00% 5.88% 5.78% 5.68% 1300 6.29% 6.16% 6.02% 5.91% 5.81% 5.70% 1400 6.38% 6.24% 6.10% 5.97% 5.86% 5.75% 1500 6.44% 6.28% 6.13% 6.01% 5.90% 5.79% 1600 6.54% 6.40% 6.25% 6.11% 6.00% 5.88% 1715 6.57% 6.42% 6.27% 6.13% 6.02% 5.90% (C1osing Mar 29) 1715 6.48% 6.32% 6.16% 6.02% 5.91% 5.80% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 50.8700/50.8800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com