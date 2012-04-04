Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 07.55/08.75 01.30/01.50 06.25/07.25 09.08% 09.38% 09.02% (Mar 30) 1000 09.50/11.25 08.50/10.00 01.15/01.55 13.55% 15.15% 08.20% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.50/26.50 58.50/60.00 87.50/89.00 115.00/117.00 1100 25.50/27.00 58.50/60.50 87.50/89.50 115.50/117.50 1200 25.00/27.00 58.00/60.00 87.00/89.00 115.00/117.00 1300 26.00/27.00 59.00/60.50 88.50/90.00 117.00/119.00 1400 25.25/27.25 58.50/60.50 88.25/90.25 117.00/119.00 1500 25.00/27.00 58.00/60.00 87.50/89.50 115.50/117.50 1600 25.00/27.00 58.50/60.50 88.00/90.00 116.00/118.00 1715 25.50/27.00 58.50/60.50 88.00/90.00 116.50/118.50 (C1osing Mar 30) 1715 31.50/33.50 64.50/65.50 93.00/95.00 120.00/122.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 141.00/143.00 164.00/166.00 188.50/190.50 211.50/213.50 1100 142.00/144.00 165.50/167.50 190.00/192.00 212.50/214.50 1200 141.50/143.50 164.50/166.50 189.00/191.00 212.50/214.50 1300 143.50/145.50 167.00/169.00 192.00/194.00 215.00/217.00 1400 143.50/145.50 167.50/169.50 192.50/194.50 215.50/217.50 1500 142.50/144.50 166.50/168.50 191.50/193.50 214.50/216.50 1600 142.00/144.00 165.50/167.50 190.50/192.50 213.50/215.50 1715 143.00/145.00 167.00/169.00 192.00/194.00 215.00/217.00 (C1osing Mar 30) 1715 145.00/147.00 168.00/170.00 192.00/194.00 214.50/216.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 234.00/236.00 255.50/257.50 274.50/276.50 293.00/295.00 1100 234.50/236.50 256.50/258.50 275.00/277.00 294.00/296.00 1200 235.00/237.00 256.50/258.50 275.50/277.50 294.00/296.00 1300 237.50/239.50 259.50/261.50 278.50/280.50 297.00/299.00 1400 238.00/240.00 260.50/262.50 279.50/281.50 298.00/300.00 1500 237.00/239.00 259.00/261.00 278.00/280.00 296.50/298.50 1600 236.00/238.00 257.50/259.50 276.50/278.50 295.00/297.00 1715 237.50/239.50 260.00/262.00 278.50/280.50 297.00/299.00 (C1osing Mar 30) 1715 236.50/238.50 258.00/260.00 276.50/278.50 295.00/297.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.57% 8.04% 7.68% 7.31% 7.04% 6.83% 1100 8.64% 8.08% 7.72% 7.35% 7.10% 6.89% 1200 8.56% 8.02% 7.67% 7.32% 7.06% 6.85% 1300 8.70% 8.13% 7.79% 7.44% 7.17% 6.96% 1400 8.64% 8.11% 7.80% 7.44% 7.18% 6.98% 1500 8.54% 8.03% 7.70% 7.34% 7.11% 6.92% 1600 8.57% 8.07% 7.73% 7.34% 7.07% 6.87% 1715 8.61% 8.07% 7.74% 7.38% 7.13% 6.93% (C1osing Mar 30) 1715 8.78% 8.12% 7.73% 7.28% 7.00% 6.80% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.62% 6.47% 6.33% 6.18% 6.07% 5.94% 1100 6.67% 6.50% 6.35% 6.21% 6.09% 5.97% 1200 6.65% 6.50% 6.36% 6.21% 6.10% 5.97% 1300 6.74% 6.58% 6.43% 6.28% 6.16% 6.03% 1400 6.76% 6.60% 6.45% 6.31% 6.18% 6.05% 1500 6.71% 6.55% 6.40% 6.26% 6.14% 6.00% 1600 6.67% 6.51% 6.36% 6.21% 6.10% 5.97% 1715 6.72% 6.56% 6.41% 6.27% 6.14% 6.01% (C1osing Mar 30) 1715 6.57% 6.42% 6.27% 6.13% 6.02% 5.90% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 50.7200/50.7300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com