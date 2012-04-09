Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.30/02.90 01.15/01.45 01.15/01.45 08.18% 08.18% 08.18% (Apr 4) 1000 07.15/08.65 06.00/07.50 01.15/01.45 08.52% 08.58% 08.22% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 23.50/25.50 57.50/59.50 88.00/90.00 116.50/118.50 1100 23.50/25.00 57.50/59.50 88.00/90.00 117.50/119.50 1200 24.00/25.00 58.00/59.50 89.00/90.50 119.00/121.00 1300 23.00/25.00 57.00/59.00 88.00/90.00 118.00/120.00 1400 23.50/25.50 58.00/59.50 89.00/91.00 119.00/121.00 1500 24.00/25.50 58.00/60.00 89.00/91.00 119.00/121.00 1600 23.50/25.50 58.50/60.50 90.00/92.00 120.00/122.00 1715 24.00/25.00 59.00/60.00 90.50/91.50 120.50/122.50 (C1osing Apr 4) 1715 24.25/25.25 57.50/58.50 87.50/88.50 116.00/118.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 143.00/145.00 167.50/169.50 193.00/195.00 216.50/218.50 1100 144.50/146.50 169.00/171.00 194.50/196.50 218.00/220.00 1200 146.00/148.00 171.00/173.00 197.00/199.00 220.50/222.50 1300 145.00/147.00 170.00/172.00 196.00/198.00 219.50/221.50 1400 146.00/148.00 170.50/172.50 196.50/198.50 220.00/222.00 1500 146.50/148.50 171.50/173.50 197.50/199.50 221.00/223.00 1600 148.00/150.00 173.00/175.00 199.00/201.00 222.50/224.50 1715 148.50/150.50 173.50/175.50 200.00/202.00 224.00/226.00 (C1osing Apr 4) 1715 142.50/144.50 166.50/168.50 192.00/194.00 215.50/217.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 239.50/241.50 262.00/264.00 281.00/283.00 300.00/302.00 1100 241.00/243.00 263.50/265.50 282.50/284.50 301.50/303.50 1200 243.50/245.50 266.00/268.00 285.00/287.00 304.00/306.00 1300 242.00/244.00 264.50/266.50 283.50/285.50 302.50/304.50 1400 243.00/245.00 265.50/267.50 284.50/286.50 303.50/305.50 1500 244.00/246.00 267.00/269.00 286.00/288.00 305.00/307.00 1600 246.00/248.00 269.50/271.50 288.50/290.50 307.50/309.50 1715 247.00/249.00 270.00/272.00 289.00/291.00 308.00/310.00 (C1osing Apr 4) 1715 238.50/240.50 261.00/263.00 280.00/282.00 298.50/300.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.66% 8.16% 7.79% 7.37% 7.14% 6.93% 1100 8.64% 8.17% 7.83% 7.45% 7.22% 7.00% 1200 8.69% 8.22% 7.90% 7.53% 7.29% 7.08% 1300 8.56% 8.14% 7.85% 7.48% 7.25% 7.05% 1400 8.69% 8.24% 7.92% 7.54% 7.28% 7.07% 1500 8.75% 8.25% 7.91% 7.55% 7.31% 7.10% 1600 8.75% 8.33% 7.99% 7.61% 7.38% 7.16% 1715 8.78% 8.36% 8.03% 7.67% 7.43% 7.21% (C1osing Apr 4) 1715 8.44% 7.99% 7.69% 7.35% 7.10% 6.90% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.71% 6.57% 6.42% 6.28% 6.16% 6.01% 1100 6.77% 6.63% 6.47% 6.32% 6.20% 6.05% 1200 6.84% 6.69% 6.53% 6.38% 6.25% 6.10% 1300 6.82% 6.67% 6.50% 6.35% 6.23% 6.07% 1400 6.83% 6.68% 6.52% 6.37% 6.24% 6.09% 1500 6.86% 6.71% 6.55% 6.40% 6.27% 6.12% 1600 6.91% 6.76% 6.60% 6.46% 6.32% 6.16% 1715 6.97% 6.82% 6.65% 6.49% 6.36% 6.20% (C1osing Apr 4) 1715 6.68% 6.55% 6.41% 6.27% 6.14% 6.00% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 51.1400/51.1500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com