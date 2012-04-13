Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.95/05.35 01.20/01.30 03.75/04.05 08.79% 08.53% 08.88% (Apr 11) 1000 02.50/02.80 01.25/01.40 01.25/01.40 08.85% 08.85% 08.85% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.50/18.50 52.50/54.00 84.00/85.50 114.50/116.50 1100 17.75/18.75 53.00/54.50 84.75/86.75 115.50/117.50 1200 17.25/18.25 52.50/53.50 84.00/85.00 114.00/116.00 1300 17.00/18.00 52.00/53.00 83.50/84.50 113.50/115.50 1400 17.00/18.00 52.00/53.50 83.00/85.00 113.00/115.00 1500 17.00/18.00 51.75/53.25 82.75/84.75 112.50/114.50 1600 16.50/18.50 51.50/53.50 82.50/84.50 112.50/114.50 1715 16.75/17.75 51.25/52.75 82.25/84.25 112.00/114.00 (C1osing Apr 11) 1715 21.50/22.50 56.50/58.00 88.00/90.00 118.50/120.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 143.00/145.00 168.50/170.50 195.50/197.50 220.50/222.50 1100 144.00/146.00 169.50/171.50 197.00/199.00 222.00/224.00 1200 142.50/144.50 168.50/170.50 195.50/197.50 220.00/222.00 1300 142.00/144.00 168.00/170.00 195.00/197.00 219.50/221.50 1400 141.50/143.50 166.50/168.50 193.50/195.50 218.00/220.00 1500 140.50/142.50 165.50/167.50 192.50/194.50 217.00/219.00 1600 140.50/142.50 165.50/167.50 192.50/194.50 217.00/219.00 1715 139.50/141.50 164.50/166.50 191.00/193.00 215.50/217.50 (C1osing Apr 11) 1715 147.00/149.00 172.50/174.50 200.00/202.00 225.00/227.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 244.50/246.50 268.50/270.50 288.00/290.00 307.50/309.50 1100 246.50/248.50 271.00/273.00 290.50/292.50 310.00/312.00 1200 244.00/246.00 268.50/270.50 288.00/290.00 307.50/309.50 1300 243.50/245.50 267.50/269.50 287.00/289.00 306.50/308.50 1400 242.00/244.00 266.00/268.00 285.50/287.50 305.00/307.00 1500 240.50/242.50 264.50/266.50 283.75/285.75 303.00/305.00 1600 241.00/243.00 265.00/267.00 284.50/286.50 304.00/306.00 1715 239.00/241.00 262.50/264.50 281.75/283.75 301.00/303.00 (C1osing Apr 11) 1715 249.00/251.00 273.00/275.00 292.50/294.50 312.00/314.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.57% 8.21% 7.89% 7.58% 7.36% 7.15% 1100 8.66% 8.30% 7.97% 7.64% 7.41% 7.20% 1200 8.50% 8.17% 7.85% 7.54% 7.34% 7.14% 1300 8.41% 8.12% 7.81% 7.52% 7.32% 7.12% 1400 8.44% 8.13% 7.79% 7.49% 7.26% 7.06% 1500 8.41% 8.10% 7.76% 7.44% 7.22% 7.02% 1600 8.42% 8.09% 7.76% 7.45% 7.23% 7.03% 1715 8.30% 8.02% 7.70% 7.38% 7.15% 6.96% (C1osing Apr 11) 1715 8.68% 8.32% 7.98% 7.65% 7.41% 7.20% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.97% 6.81% 6.66% 6.50% 6.38% 6.22% 1100 7.02% 6.86% 6.72% 6.56% 6.43% 6.27% 1200 6.95% 6.78% 6.65% 6.49% 6.37% 6.21% 1300 6.93% 6.77% 6.63% 6.47% 6.35% 6.21% 1400 6.88% 6.72% 6.59% 6.43% 6.31% 6.18% 1500 6.85% 6.68% 6.55% 6.39% 6.27% 6.14% 1600 6.85% 6.70% 6.57% 6.42% 6.30% 6.17% 1715 6.78% 6.62% 6.49% 6.33% 6.21% 6.09% (C1osing Apr 11) 1715 7.02% 6.87% 6.71% 6.57% 6.43% 6.25% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 51.5900/51.6000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com