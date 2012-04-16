Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.00 03.50/04.00 01.10/01.40 07.10% 08.29% 07.81% (Apr 12) 1000 04.95/05.35 01.20/01.30 03.75/04.05 08.79% 08.53% 08.88% ----------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.50/16.50 49.00/51.00 80.00/82.00 109.50/111.50 1100 14.50/16.50 49.50/51.50 80.00/82.00 109.50/111.50 1200 14.50/16.50 49.50/51.50 80.00/82.00 109.50/111.50 1300 14.50/16.50 49.50/51.50 80.50/82.50 110.00/112.00 1400 14.75/16.75 49.75/51.75 80.50/82.50 110.00/112.00 1500 14.50/16.50 49.50/51.50 80.50/82.50 110.00/112.00 1600 15.25/15.75 50.50/51.50 81.50/83.00 111.00/113.00 1715 15.00/16.00 50.00/52.00 80.75/82.75 110.50/112.50 (C1osing Apr 12) 1715 16.75/17.75 51.25/52.75 82.25/84.25 112.00/114.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 137.00/139.00 161.50/163.50 187.00/189.00 210.50/212.50 1100 136.00/138.00 160.50/162.50 186.50/188.50 210.00/212.00 1200 137.00/139.00 161.00/163.00 186.50/188.50 209.50/211.50 1300 137.50/139.50 162.00/164.00 188.00/190.00 211.00/213.00 1400 137.50/139.50 161.50/163.50 187.00/189.00 210.00/212.00 1500 137.50/139.50 162.00/164.00 188.00/190.00 211.00/213.00 1600 139.00/141.00 163.00/165.00 189.00/191.00 212.50/214.50 1715 138.00/140.00 163.00/165.00 189.00/191.00 212.50/214.50 (C1osing Apr 12) 1715 139.50/141.50 164.50/166.50 191.00/193.00 215.50/217.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 234.00/236.00 257.50/259.50 276.50/278.50 295.50/297.50 1100 232.50/234.50 256.00/258.00 275.00/277.00 294.00/296.00 1200 232.50/234.50 255.50/257.50 274.25/276.25 293.00/295.00 1300 234.00/236.00 257.00/259.00 276.00/278.00 295.00/297.00 1400 233.00/235.00 256.00/258.00 275.00/277.00 294.00/296.00 1500 234.00/236.00 257.50/259.50 276.50/278.50 295.50/297.50 1600 235.50/237.50 258.50/260.50 277.50/279.50 296.50/298.50 1715 235.50/237.50 259.00/261.00 278.00/280.00 297.00/299.00 (C1osing Apr 12) 1715 239.00/241.00 262.50/264.50 281.75/283.75 301.00/303.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.15% 7.93% 7.62% 7.31% 7.10% 6.88% 1100 8.22% 7.96% 7.62% 7.28% 7.05% 6.85% 1200 8.21% 7.95% 7.61% 7.31% 7.08% 6.85% 1300 8.21% 7.99% 7.66% 7.34% 7.12% 6.91% 1400 8.26% 7.99% 7.65% 7.33% 7.10% 6.87% 1500 8.20% 7.98% 7.65% 7.33% 7.11% 6.90% 1600 8.26% 8.05% 7.71% 7.40% 7.16% 6.93% 1715 8.29% 8.04% 7.70% 7.38% 7.17% 6.96% (C1osing Apr 12) 1715 8.30% 8.02% 7.70% 7.38% 7.15% 6.96% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.67% 6.53% 6.40% 6.26% 6.14% 6.02% 1100 6.66% 6.50% 6.36% 6.22% 6.11% 5.99% 1200 6.64% 6.49% 6.35% 6.21% 6.09% 5.97% 1300 6.69% 6.54% 6.39% 6.25% 6.13% 6.01% 1400 6.65% 6.50% 6.36% 6.22% 6.10% 5.98% 1500 6.68% 6.53% 6.39% 6.25% 6.13% 6.01% 1600 6.72% 6.57% 6.42% 6.27% 6.15% 6.03% 1715 6.75% 6.59% 6.45% 6.30% 6.19% 6.06% (C1osing Apr 12) 1715 6.78% 6.62% 6.49% 6.33% 6.21% 6.09% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 51.2900/51.3000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com