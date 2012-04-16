Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.35/02.60 01.15/01.30 01.15/01.30 08.30% 08.13% 08.13% (Apr 13) 1000 04.00/05.00 03.50/04.00 01.10/01.40 07.10% 08.29% 07.81% ----------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.00/15.00 49.00/50.50 79.50/81.50 109.00/111.00 1100 13.50/15.50 49.00/51.00 79.50/81.50 109.00/111.00 1200 13.75/15.75 49.25/51.25 80.00/82.00 109.50/111.50 1300 13.50/15.50 48.50/50.50 79.50/81.50 109.00/111.00 1400 13.25/15.25 48.50/50.50 78.75/80.75 107.50/109.50 1500 13.50/15.50 48.50/50.50 79.00/81.00 108.00/110.00 1600 14.00/15.00 49.00/50.00 79.50/80.50 108.00/110.00 1715 14.25/14.75 49.50/50.50 79.75/81.25 109.00/111.00 (C1osing Apr 13) 1715 15.00/16.00 50.00/52.00 80.75/82.75 110.50/112.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 136.50/138.50 161.00/163.00 187.00/189.00 210.00/212.00 1100 136.50/138.50 161.00/163.00 186.50/188.50 210.00/212.00 1200 137.00/139.00 161.50/163.50 187.50/189.50 211.00/213.00 1300 136.50/138.50 160.50/162.50 186.00/188.00 209.50/211.50 1400 134.00/136.00 157.50/159.50 182.50/184.50 205.50/207.50 1500 134.50/136.50 158.50/160.50 183.50/185.50 206.50/208.50 1600 135.00/137.00 159.00/161.00 184.50/186.50 207.50/209.50 1715 135.50/137.50 159.00/161.00 184.00/186.00 206.50/208.50 (C1osing Apr 13) 1715 138.00/140.00 163.00/165.00 189.00/191.00 212.50/214.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 233.00/235.00 256.50/258.50 275.50/277.50 294.50/296.50 1100 233.00/235.00 256.00/258.00 275.00/277.00 294.00/296.00 1200 234.00/236.00 257.50/259.50 276.50/278.50 295.50/297.50 1300 232.50/234.50 256.00/258.00 275.00/277.00 294.00/296.00 1400 228.50/230.50 251.50/253.50 270.25/272.25 289.00/291.00 1500 229.50/231.50 252.50/254.50 271.25/273.25 290.00/292.00 1600 230.50/232.50 253.50/255.50 272.25/274.25 291.00/293.00 1715 229.00/231.00 251.50/253.50 270.00/272.00 289.00/291.00 (C1osing Apr 13) 1715 235.50/237.50 259.00/261.00 278.00/280.00 297.00/299.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.24% 7.97% 7.61% 7.27% 7.08% 6.86% 1100 8.27% 7.99% 7.61% 7.27% 7.08% 6.85% 1200 8.34% 8.04% 7.66% 7.31% 7.11% 6.89% 1300 8.21% 7.97% 7.61% 7.27% 7.07% 6.84% 1400 8.17% 7.90% 7.51% 7.14% 6.93% 6.70% 1500 8.20% 7.93% 7.55% 7.18% 6.97% 6.74% 1600 8.21% 7.93% 7.55% 7.20% 7.00% 6.78% 1715 8.27% 7.98% 7.61% 7.23% 7.00% 6.76% (C1osing Apr 13) 1715 8.29% 8.04% 7.70% 7.38% 7.17% 6.96% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.66% 6.50% 6.36% 6.22% 6.11% 5.98% 1100 6.65% 6.50% 6.36% 6.21% 6.10% 5.97% 1200 6.69% 6.53% 6.39% 6.25% 6.13% 6.00% 1300 6.64% 6.49% 6.35% 6.22% 6.10% 5.97% 1400 6.50% 6.36% 6.23% 6.10% 5.99% 5.87% 1500 6.54% 6.40% 6.27% 6.13% 6.02% 5.89% 1600 6.58% 6.43% 6.30% 6.15% 6.04% 5.92% 1715 6.55% 6.38% 6.24% 6.10% 5.99% 5.87% (C1osing Apr 13) 1715 6.75% 6.59% 6.45% 6.30% 6.19% 6.06% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 51.6700/51.6800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@reuters.com