Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 07.45% 07.45% 07.45% (Apr 17) 1000 02.30/02.60 01.15/01.30 01.15/01.30 08.13% 08.13% 08.13% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.25/12.25 45.50/47.00 75.50/77.00 104.50/106.50 1100 11.25/12.25 45.50/47.00 75.25/77.25 104.00/106.00 1200 11.00/12.50 45.50/47.50 75.00/77.00 104.00/106.00 1300 11.00/13.00 45.50/47.50 75.00/77.00 102.50/104.50 1400 10.50/12.50 45.50/47.50 75.50/77.50 104.00/106.00 1500 11.00/13.00 45.50/47.50 75.50/77.50 103.50/105.50 1600 11.00/13.00 45.50/47.50 75.50/77.50 104.50/106.50 1715 10.75/12.75 45.75/47.75 76.00/78.00 104.50/106.50 (C1osing Apr 17) 1715 12.00/13.50 46.00/48.00 75.50/77.50 104.00/106.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 131.50/133.50 155.00/157.00 180.00/182.00 202.50/204.50 1100 131.00/133.00 154.50/156.50 179.50/181.50 202.00/204.00 1200 130.50/132.50 154.00/156.00 178.50/180.50 201.00/203.00 1300 128.00/130.00 151.00/153.00 176.00/178.00 198.00/200.00 1400 130.00/132.00 153.00/155.00 178.00/180.00 200.50/202.50 1500 129.50/131.50 152.50/154.50 177.50/179.50 200.00/202.00 1600 131.00/133.00 154.50/156.50 180.00/182.00 202.50/204.50 1715 131.00/133.00 154.50/156.50 180.00/182.00 202.50/204.50 (C1osing Apr 17) 1715 129.50/131.50 152.50/154.50 177.00/179.00 199.00/201.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 224.50/226.50 247.00/249.00 265.00/267.00 283.50/285.50 1100 224.00/226.00 246.50/248.50 264.50/266.50 283.00/285.00 1200 223.50/225.50 245.50/247.50 264.00/266.00 282.50/284.50 1300 220.00/222.00 242.00/244.00 260.50/262.50 279.00/281.00 1400 222.50/224.50 245.00/247.00 263.00/265.00 281.50/283.50 1500 222.00/224.00 244.00/246.00 262.50/264.50 281.00/283.00 1600 225.00/227.00 247.50/249.50 266.00/268.00 284.50/286.50 1715 225.00/227.00 248.00/250.00 266.75/268.75 285.50/287.50 (C1osing Apr 17) 1715 220.50/222.50 242.50/244.50 260.50/262.50 279.00/281.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.04% 7.79% 7.44% 7.14% 6.92% 6.68% 1100 8.03% 7.78% 7.41% 7.10% 6.89% 6.65% 1200 8.07% 7.77% 7.40% 7.09% 6.87% 6.62% 1300 8.07% 7.75% 7.31% 6.95% 6.72% 6.51% 1400 8.04% 7.80% 7.40% 7.06% 6.82% 6.59% 1500 8.07% 7.79% 7.37% 7.02% 6.79% 6.56% 1600 8.06% 7.78% 7.42% 7.09% 6.87% 6.65% 1715 8.06% 7.81% 7.41% 7.07% 6.85% 6.63% (C1osing Apr 17) 1715 7.97% 7.71% 7.35% 6.99% 6.77% 6.55% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.50% 6.33% 6.18% 6.05% 5.93% 5.81% 1100 6.48% 6.31% 6.17% 6.03% 5.91% 5.79% 1200 6.44% 6.29% 6.15% 6.02% 5.91% 5.78% 1300 6.34% 6.18% 6.04% 5.92% 5.82% 5.70% 1400 6.42% 6.26% 6.12% 5.99% 5.87% 5.75% 1500 6.39% 6.24% 6.09% 5.97% 5.86% 5.74% 1600 6.47% 6.31% 6.17% 6.04% 5.93% 5.80% 1715 6.45% 6.30% 6.16% 6.04% 5.93% 5.81% (C1osing Apr 17) 1715 6.36% 6.20% 6.05% 5.93% 5.82% 5.71% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 51.7900/51.8000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com