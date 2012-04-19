Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.40/04.85 01.10/01.25 03.30/03.60 07.74% 07.74% 07.74% (Apr 18) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 07.45% 07.45% 07.45% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.00/09.00 43.00/44.50 73.50/75.50 103.00/105.00 1100 07.50/09.50 42.50/44.50 73.50/75.50 103.00/105.00 1200 07.00/09.00 42.00/44.00 73.00/75.00 102.50/104.50 1300 07.50/09.00 42.50/44.50 73.50/75.50 103.00/105.00 1400 07.50/09.50 43.00/45.00 74.00/76.00 103.50/105.50 1500 07.00/09.00 43.00/45.00 74.00/76.00 104.50/106.50 1600 07.50/09.50 42.50/44.50 73.50/75.50 103.50/105.50 1715 08.00/09.00 43.50/45.00 74.50/76.00 104.50/106.50 (C1osing Apr 18) 1715 10.75/12.75 45.75/47.75 76.00/78.00 104.50/106.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 130.50/132.50 154.00/156.00 180.00/182.00 203.00/205.00 1100 130.50/132.50 154.00/156.00 179.50/181.50 202.50/204.50 1200 130.00/132.00 154.00/156.00 180.00/182.00 203.00/205.00 1300 130.50/132.50 154.50/156.50 180.00/182.00 203.00/205.00 1400 131.50/133.50 155.50/157.50 181.50/183.50 204.50/206.50 1500 133.00/135.00 157.50/159.50 183.50/185.50 207.00/209.00 1600 131.50/133.50 155.50/157.50 181.50/183.50 205.00/207.00 1715 132.50/134.50 157.00/159.00 183.00/185.00 206.50/208.50 (C1osing Apr 18) 1715 131.00/133.00 154.50/156.50 180.00/182.00 202.50/204.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 226.00/228.00 249.00/251.00 267.75/269.75 286.50/288.50 1100 225.50/227.50 248.50/250.50 267.25/269.25 286.00/288.00 1200 226.00/228.00 249.00/251.00 268.00/270.00 287.00/289.00 1300 226.00/228.00 249.00/251.00 267.50/269.50 286.50/288.50 1400 228.00/230.00 251.50/253.50 270.00/272.00 289.00/291.00 1500 230.50/232.50 254.00/256.00 273.00/275.00 292.00/294.00 1600 228.50/230.50 252.00/254.00 271.00/273.00 290.00/292.00 1715 230.00/232.00 254.00/256.00 273.00/275.00 292.00/294.00 (C1osing Apr 18) 1715 225.00/227.00 248.00/250.00 266.75/268.75 285.50/287.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.13% 7.84% 7.47% 7.17% 6.93% 6.71% 1100 8.08% 7.84% 7.47% 7.17% 6.93% 6.70% 1200 7.96% 7.78% 7.43% 7.14% 6.92% 6.71% 1300 8.08% 7.85% 7.48% 7.18% 6.96% 6.73% 1400 8.18% 7.91% 7.52% 7.23% 7.00% 6.78% 1500 8.14% 7.90% 7.57% 7.31% 7.09% 6.85% 1600 8.07% 7.82% 7.48% 7.21% 6.98% 6.76% 1715 8.17% 7.89% 7.53% 7.24% 7.02% 6.80% (C1osing Apr 18) 1715 8.06% 7.81% 7.41% 7.07% 6.85% 6.63% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.53% 6.37% 6.24% 6.09% 5.98% 5.86% 1100 6.51% 6.35% 6.23% 6.08% 5.97% 5.85% 1200 6.53% 6.37% 6.24% 6.10% 5.99% 5.87% 1300 6.54% 6.38% 6.25% 6.10% 5.99% 5.87% 1400 6.59% 6.43% 6.31% 6.15% 6.04% 5.92% 1500 6.66% 6.50% 6.37% 6.22% 6.10% 5.97% 1600 6.58% 6.42% 6.30% 6.15% 6.04% 5.91% 1715 6.61% 6.45% 6.33% 6.18% 6.06% 5.94% (C1osing Apr 18) 1715 6.45% 6.30% 6.16% 6.04% 5.93% 5.81% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.1400/52.1500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com