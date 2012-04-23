Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/04.80 03.40/03.60 01.10/01.20 07.89% 07.95% 07.72% (Apr 19) 1000 04.40/04.85 01.10/01.25 03.30/03.60 07.74% 07.74% 07.74% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.00/08.00 42.50/44.00 73.50/75.50 103.50/105.50 1100 06.00/08.00 41.50/43.50 72.50/74.50 102.50/104.50 1200 07.00/08.00 42.50/44.00 73.50/75.50 103.00/105.00 1300 07.00/07.50 42.50/43.50 73.75/75.25 103.50/105.50 1400 07.00/07.50 43.00/44.00 74.50/76.00 104.50/106.50 1500 06.50/08.00 42.50/44.50 74.00/76.00 104.00/106.00 1600 06.50/08.00 43.00/45.00 75.00/77.00 106.00/108.00 1715 07.00/08.00 43.50/45.00 75.00/77.00 105.50/107.50 (C1osing Apr 19) 1715 08.00/09.00 43.50/45.00 74.50/76.00 104.50/106.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 132.00/134.00 156.50/158.50 183.00/185.00 206.50/208.50 1100 130.00/132.00 153.50/155.50 179.00/181.00 202.00/204.00 1200 130.50/132.50 154.00/156.00 179.50/181.50 202.50/204.50 1300 131.50/133.50 155.50/157.50 181.00/183.00 204.00/206.00 1400 132.50/134.50 156.50/158.50 182.50/184.50 206.00/208.00 1500 132.50/134.50 156.50/158.50 182.50/184.50 206.00/208.00 1600 135.00/137.00 159.00/161.00 185.00/187.00 208.50/210.50 1715 135.00/137.00 159.00/161.00 185.00/187.00 208.50/210.50 (C1osing Apr 19) 1715 132.50/134.50 157.00/159.00 183.00/185.00 206.50/208.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 230.00/232.00 254.00/256.00 273.00/275.00 292.00/294.00 1100 225.00/227.00 249.00/251.00 268.00/270.00 287.00/289.00 1200 226.00/228.00 249.50/251.50 268.50/270.50 287.50/289.50 1300 227.50/229.50 251.50/253.50 270.50/272.50 289.50/291.50 1400 229.50/231.50 253.50/255.50 272.50/274.50 291.50/293.50 1500 230.00/232.00 254.00/256.00 273.00/275.00 292.50/294.50 1600 232.00/234.00 256.50/258.50 275.50/277.50 294.50/296.50 1715 232.50/234.50 256.50/258.50 275.75/277.75 295.00/297.00 (C1osing Apr 19) 1715 230.00/232.00 254.00/256.00 273.00/275.00 292.00/294.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.22% 7.94% 7.55% 7.28% 7.06% 6.83% 1100 8.07% 7.84% 7.48% 7.18% 6.93% 6.69% 1200 8.23% 7.94% 7.52% 7.21% 6.95% 6.71% 1300 8.16% 7.93% 7.54% 7.25% 7.01% 6.76% 1400 8.26% 8.02% 7.62% 7.31% 7.06% 6.82% 1500 8.24% 7.98% 7.57% 7.29% 7.05% 6.80% 1600 8.34% 8.09% 7.72% 7.43% 7.17% 6.90% 1715 8.40% 8.10% 7.69% 7.43% 7.17% 6.91% (C1osing Apr 19) 1715 8.17% 7.89% 7.53% 7.24% 7.02% 6.80% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.64% 6.49% 6.37% 6.21% 6.09% 5.96% 1100 6.50% 6.35% 6.24% 6.10% 5.99% 5.87% 1200 6.51% 6.38% 6.26% 6.11% 6.00% 5.88% 1300 6.55% 6.41% 6.30% 6.15% 6.03% 5.91% 1400 6.62% 6.47% 6.35% 6.20% 6.08% 5.95% 1500 6.61% 6.47% 6.35% 6.20% 6.09% 5.96% 1600 6.69% 6.54% 6.42% 6.26% 6.14% 6.00% 1715 6.70% 6.55% 6.42% 6.27% 6.15% 6.01% (C1osing Apr 19) 1715 6.61% 6.45% 6.33% 6.18% 6.06% 5.94% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.0700/52.0800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com