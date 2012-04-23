Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 07.36% 07.36% 07.36% (Apr 20) 1000 04.50/04.80 03.40/03.60 01.10/01.20 07.89% 07.95% 07.72% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 05.50/06.50 42.00/44.00 74.00/76.00 105.00/107.00 1100 05.00/06.00 42.00/43.00 73.00/75.00 104.50/106.50 1200 04.75/06.25 41.00/43.00 73.00/75.00 103.50/105.50 1300 05.00/06.50 41.50/43.50 73.50/75.50 104.00/106.00 1400 05.50/06.00 42.00/43.00 73.75/75.25 104.50/106.50 1500 05.50/06.50 42.50/43.50 75.00/76.00 106.00/108.00 1600 05.00/06.00 42.00/44.00 74.50/76.50 106.50/108.50 1715 05.50/06.50 43.00/44.00 75.50/76.50 106.00/108.00 (C1osing Apr 20) 1715 07.00/08.00 43.50/45.00 75.00/77.00 105.50/107.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 134.00/136.00 158.00/160.00 184.00/186.00 207.50/209.50 1100 133.50/135.50 157.50/159.50 183.50/185.50 207.00/209.00 1200 132.00/134.00 156.00/158.00 182.00/184.00 205.00/207.00 1300 133.00/135.00 157.00/159.00 183.00/185.00 206.50/208.50 1400 133.50/135.50 158.00/160.00 184.00/186.00 207.50/209.50 1500 135.50/137.50 160.50/162.50 187.50/189.50 212.00/214.00 1600 136.50/138.50 161.50/163.50 188.50/190.50 213.00/215.00 1715 136.00/138.00 161.50/163.50 188.50/190.50 212.50/214.50 (C1osing Apr 20) 1715 135.00/137.00 159.00/161.00 185.00/187.00 208.50/210.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 231.50/233.50 256.00/258.00 275.00/277.00 294.00/296.00 1100 231.00/233.00 255.00/257.00 274.00/276.00 293.00/295.00 1200 229.00/231.00 253.00/255.00 272.00/274.00 291.00/293.00 1300 230.00/232.00 254.00/256.00 273.00/275.00 292.00/294.00 1400 231.00/233.00 255.00/257.00 274.00/276.00 293.00/295.00 1500 236.50/238.50 261.50/263.50 281.00/283.00 300.50/302.50 1600 237.00/239.00 261.50/263.50 281.00/283.00 300.50/302.50 1715 237.00/239.00 261.50/263.50 281.25/283.25 301.00/303.00 (C1osing Apr 20) 1715 232.50/234.50 256.50/258.50 275.75/277.75 295.00/297.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.38% 8.11% 7.72% 7.42% 7.17% 6.91% 1100 8.25% 8.00% 7.67% 7.39% 7.14% 6.88% 1200 8.14% 7.97% 7.59% 7.29% 7.05% 6.81% 1300 8.22% 8.00% 7.60% 7.32% 7.08% 6.83% 1400 8.21% 8.00% 7.63% 7.34% 7.12% 6.86% 1500 8.30% 8.09% 7.72% 7.43% 7.21% 6.97% 1600 8.28% 8.09% 7.75% 7.49% 7.26% 7.01% 1715 8.40% 8.15% 7.73% 7.46% 7.26% 7.01% (C1osing Apr 20) 1715 8.40% 8.10% 7.69% 7.43% 7.17% 6.91% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.70% 6.54% 6.43% 6.28% 6.15% 6.01% 1100 6.68% 6.52% 6.40% 6.25% 6.12% 5.99% 1200 6.60% 6.45% 6.34% 6.19% 6.07% 5.93% 1300 6.62% 6.46% 6.34% 6.19% 6.07% 5.93% 1400 6.65% 6.49% 6.36% 6.21% 6.09% 5.95% 1500 6.77% 6.62% 6.51% 6.35% 6.23% 6.08% 1600 6.81% 6.64% 6.51% 6.36% 6.23% 6.08% 1715 6.80% 6.64% 6.52% 6.36% 6.24% 6.09% (C1osing Apr 20) 1715 6.70% 6.55% 6.42% 6.27% 6.15% 6.01% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.5000/52.5100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com