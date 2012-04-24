Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/02.50 01.10/01.25 01.10/01.25 07.61% 07.61% 07.61% (Apr 23) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 07.36% 07.36% 07.36% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.25/05.75 42.00/43.50 75.00/77.00 106.50/108.50 1100 04.00/06.00 42.00/44.00 75.50/77.50 107.00/109.00 1200 04.00/06.00 42.00/44.00 75.00/77.00 106.50/108.50 1300 04.00/05.00 42.00/43.50 74.50/76.50 106.00/108.00 1400 03.50/05.50 42.00/44.00 75.00/77.00 106.50/108.50 1500 04.50/05.50 42.00/44.00 75.00/77.00 107.00/109.00 1600 04.50/05.50 42.50/44.00 75.50/77.50 107.50/109.50 1715 04.50/05.50 42.50/44.00 75.50/77.50 107.00/109.00 (C1osing Apr 23) 1715 05.50/06.50 43.00/44.00 75.50/76.50 106.00/108.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 136.50/138.50 162.00/164.00 189.50/191.50 213.50/215.50 1100 137.50/139.50 163.00/165.00 191.00/193.00 215.50/217.50 1200 136.50/138.50 162.00/164.00 189.50/191.50 214.00/216.00 1300 136.50/138.50 162.00/164.00 189.50/191.50 213.50/215.50 1400 136.50/138.50 162.00/164.00 189.50/191.50 213.50/215.50 1500 137.50/139.50 163.00/165.00 191.00/193.00 215.50/217.50 1600 138.00/140.00 164.00/166.00 192.00/194.00 216.50/218.50 1715 137.50/139.50 163.00/165.00 190.50/192.50 214.50/216.50 (C1osing Apr 23) 1715 136.00/138.00 161.50/163.50 188.50/190.50 212.50/214.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 238.00/240.00 263.00/265.00 283.00/285.00 303.00/305.00 1100 240.00/242.00 265.00/267.00 285.00/287.00 305.00/307.00 1200 238.50/240.50 263.50/265.50 283.50/285.50 303.50/305.50 1300 238.00/240.00 262.50/264.50 282.50/284.50 302.50/304.50 1400 238.00/240.00 263.00/265.00 283.00/285.00 303.00/305.00 1500 240.00/242.00 265.00/267.00 285.00/287.00 305.00/307.00 1600 241.50/243.50 266.50/268.50 286.50/288.50 306.50/308.50 1715 239.00/241.00 264.00/266.00 284.00/286.00 304.00/306.00 (C1osing Apr 23) 1715 237.00/239.00 261.50/263.50 281.25/283.25 301.00/303.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.45% 8.23% 7.80% 7.52% 7.29% 7.02% 1100 8.49% 8.27% 7.83% 7.56% 7.32% 7.07% 1200 8.49% 8.23% 7.79% 7.51% 7.28% 7.02% 1300 8.46% 8.19% 7.77% 7.52% 7.30% 7.04% 1400 8.51% 8.25% 7.82% 7.53% 7.30% 7.04% 1500 8.49% 8.22% 7.82% 7.56% 7.33% 7.07% 1600 8.55% 8.28% 7.87% 7.59% 7.37% 7.11% 1715 8.56% 8.30% 7.85% 7.58% 7.34% 7.07% (C1osing Apr 23) 1715 8.40% 8.15% 7.73% 7.46% 7.26% 7.01% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.83% 6.66% 6.53% 6.39% 6.27% 6.11% 1100 6.88% 6.71% 6.57% 6.42% 6.30% 6.14% 1200 6.84% 6.67% 6.54% 6.40% 6.27% 6.12% 1300 6.84% 6.68% 6.53% 6.39% 6.27% 6.11% 1400 6.85% 6.68% 6.55% 6.40% 6.28% 6.13% 1500 6.89% 6.71% 6.58% 6.43% 6.30% 6.14% 1600 6.92% 6.76% 6.62% 6.47% 6.34% 6.18% 1715 6.87% 6.70% 6.57% 6.42% 6.30% 6.14% (C1osing Apr 23) 1715 6.80% 6.64% 6.52% 6.36% 6.24% 6.09% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.6750/52.6850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com