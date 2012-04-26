Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/02.45 01.10/01.25 01.10/01.20 07.62% 07.62% 07.62% (Apr 24) 1000 02.20/02.50 01.10/01.25 01.10/01.25 07.61% 07.61% 07.61% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.00/04.00 41.00/42.00 73.50/75.50 105.50/107.50 1100 03.00/04.00 40.25/42.25 73.00/75.00 104.50/106.50 1200 03.25/04.25 40.75/42.25 73.75/75.75 105.50/107.50 1300 03.50/04.50 41.00/42.50 74.00/76.00 106.00/108.00 1400 03.25/04.25 40.50/42.50 74.00/76.00 106.00/108.00 1500 03.25/04.25 40.50/42.50 74.00/76.00 106.00/108.00 1600 03.25/03.75 41.00/42.00 73.50/75.00 105.50/107.00 1715 03.25/03.75 41.00/42.00 73.75/75.25 105.50/107.50 (C1osing Apr 24) 1715 04.50/05.50 42.50/44.00 75.50/77.50 107.00/109.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 136.00/138.00 162.00/164.00 190.00/192.00 214.50/216.50 1100 135.00/137.00 160.00/162.00 187.50/189.50 211.50/213.50 1200 136.00/138.00 161.50/163.50 189.50/191.50 214.00/216.00 1300 136.50/138.50 162.00/164.00 190.00/192.00 214.50/216.50 1400 137.00/139.00 162.50/164.50 191.50/193.50 216.00/218.00 1500 137.00/139.00 162.50/164.50 191.50/193.50 216.00/218.00 1600 137.00/138.50 163.00/165.00 191.50/193.50 215.50/217.50 1715 136.50/138.50 162.00/164.00 190.50/192.50 215.00/217.00 (C1osing Apr 24) 1715 137.50/139.50 163.00/165.00 190.50/192.50 214.50/216.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 239.00/241.00 264.00/266.00 284.00/286.00 304.00/306.00 1100 235.50/237.50 260.00/262.00 280.00/282.00 300.00/302.00 1200 238.50/240.50 263.50/265.50 283.50/285.50 303.50/305.50 1300 239.00/241.00 264.00/266.00 284.00/286.00 304.00/306.00 1400 241.00/243.00 266.00/268.00 286.00/288.00 306.00/308.00 1500 241.00/243.00 266.00/268.00 286.00/288.00 306.00/308.00 1600 240.50/242.50 265.50/267.50 285.50/287.50 305.50/307.50 1715 240.00/242.00 265.00/267.00 285.00/287.00 305.00/307.00 (C1osing Apr 24) 1715 239.00/241.00 264.00/266.00 284.00/286.00 304.00/306.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.45% 8.20% 7.80% 7.56% 7.34% 7.09% 1100 8.43% 8.17% 7.75% 7.52% 7.27% 7.02% 1200 8.47% 8.24% 7.82% 7.57% 7.33% 7.08% 1300 8.53% 8.27% 7.86% 7.60% 7.35% 7.10% 1400 8.48% 8.27% 7.86% 7.63% 7.38% 7.16% 1500 8.48% 8.27% 7.86% 7.63% 7.38% 7.16% 1600 8.48% 8.20% 7.80% 7.61% 7.40% 7.16% 1715 8.48% 8.22% 7.82% 7.60% 7.36% 7.13% (C1osing Apr 24) 1715 8.56% 8.30% 7.85% 7.58% 7.34% 7.07% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.90% 6.72% 6.59% 6.44% 6.31% 6.14% 1100 6.82% 6.65% 6.51% 6.36% 6.25% 6.10% 1200 6.89% 6.72% 6.59% 6.43% 6.31% 6.16% 1300 6.91% 6.74% 6.60% 6.45% 6.32% 6.17% 1400 6.96% 6.80% 6.66% 6.50% 6.37% 6.21% 1500 6.96% 6.80% 6.66% 6.50% 6.37% 6.21% 1600 6.95% 6.78% 6.65% 6.49% 6.36% 6.20% 1715 6.93% 6.77% 6.63% 6.48% 6.35% 6.20% (C1osing Apr 24) 1715 6.87% 6.70% 6.57% 6.42% 6.30% 6.14% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.5400/52.5500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com