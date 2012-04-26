Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.65/04.95 01.15/01.20 03.50/03.75 08.09% 08.00% 08.11% (Apr 25) 1000 02.20/02.45 01.10/01.25 01.10/01.20 07.62% 07.62% 07.62% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 36.00/38.00 69.00/71.00 101.00/103.00 131.50/133.50 1100 36.75/38.25 70.00/72.00 102.00/104.00 133.50/135.50 1200 36.50/37.50 69.50/71.00 101.50/103.50 132.50/134.50 1300 36.50/38.00 69.50/71.50 101.50/103.50 132.50/134.50 1400 36.50/37.50 70.00/71.50 101.50/103.50 132.50/134.50 1500 36.50/38.00 69.75/71.75 101.50/103.50 132.00/134.00 1600 36.50/38.00 69.75/71.75 102.00/104.00 133.00/135.00 1715 36.00/38.00 69.50/71.50 102.00/104.00 133.50/135.50 (C1osing Apr 25) 1715 41.00/42.00 73.75/75.25 105.50/107.50 136.50/138.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 157.00/159.00 185.50/187.50 210.00/212.00 234.50/236.50 1100 159.50/161.50 188.50/190.50 213.00/215.00 237.50/239.50 1200 158.00/160.00 186.50/188.50 210.50/212.50 235.00/237.00 1300 158.00/160.00 186.50/188.50 210.50/212.50 235.00/237.00 1400 158.00/160.00 186.00/188.00 210.00/212.00 234.50/236.50 1500 157.50/159.50 186.00/188.00 210.00/212.00 234.50/236.50 1600 158.50/160.50 187.00/189.00 211.00/213.00 235.50/237.50 1715 159.00/161.00 187.00/189.00 211.50/213.50 236.00/238.00 (C1osing Apr 25) 1715 162.00/164.00 190.50/192.50 215.00/217.00 240.00/242.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 259.50/261.50 279.50/281.50 299.50/301.50 322.00/324.00 1100 262.50/264.50 282.50/284.50 302.50/304.50 325.50/327.50 1200 260.00/262.00 280.00/282.00 300.00/302.00 322.50/324.50 1300 260.00/262.00 280.00/282.00 300.00/302.00 322.00/324.00 1400 259.00/261.00 279.00/281.00 299.00/301.00 322.00/324.00 1500 259.00/261.00 279.00/281.00 299.00/301.00 322.00/324.00 1600 260.50/262.50 280.50/282.50 300.50/302.50 324.00/326.00 1715 261.00/263.00 281.50/283.50 302.00/304.00 325.50/327.50 (C1osing Apr 25) 1715 265.00/267.00 285.00/287.00 305.00/307.00 03.25/03.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.30% 8.11% 7.71% 7.49% 7.28% 7.05% 1100 8.40% 8.22% 7.78% 7.59% 7.38% 7.15% 1200 8.29% 8.13% 7.74% 7.54% 7.31% 7.08% 1300 8.35% 8.17% 7.75% 7.55% 7.32% 7.08% 1400 8.29% 8.19% 7.74% 7.54% 7.31% 7.06% 1500 8.34% 8.18% 7.73% 7.50% 7.28% 7.05% 1600 8.34% 8.18% 7.77% 7.56% 7.33% 7.09% 1715 8.29% 8.16% 7.78% 7.59% 7.36% 7.10% (C1osing Apr 25) 1715 8.48% 8.22% 7.82% 7.60% 7.36% 7.13% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.86% 6.69% 6.56% 6.42% 6.30% 6.15% 1100 6.95% 6.76% 6.63% 6.48% 6.35% 6.21% 1200 6.86% 6.69% 6.57% 6.42% 6.30% 6.16% 1300 6.87% 6.70% 6.57% 6.43% 6.30% 6.15% 1400 6.85% 6.68% 6.54% 6.40% 6.28% 6.15% 1500 6.84% 6.67% 6.53% 6.39% 6.27% 6.14% 1600 6.88% 6.70% 6.58% 6.43% 6.30% 6.18% 1715 6.90% 6.72% 6.59% 6.45% 6.34% 6.21% (C1osing Apr 25) 1715 6.93% 6.77% 6.63% 6.48% 6.35% 6.20% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.5500/52.5600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com