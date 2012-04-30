Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.50/06.50 03.25/03.75 02.20/02.70 07.63% 07.52% 07.63% (Apr 26) 1000 04.65/04.95 01.15/01.20 03.50/03.75 08.09% 08.00% 08.11% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 34.50/35.25 67.75/69.25 100.00/101.50 131.50/133.50 1100 33.75/35.25 67.00/69.00 99.00/101.00 130.50/132.50 1200 33.25/35.25 66.50/68.50 98.00/100.00 129.00/131.00 1300 33.25/35.25 67.00/69.00 99.00/101.00 130.00/132.00 1400 33.25/34.75 66.50/68.50 98.50/100.50 130.00/132.00 1500 33.25/34.75 66.50/68.50 98.50/100.50 130.00/132.00 1600 33.50/34.50 67.00/68.00 99.00/101.00 131.00/133.00 1715 33.00/35.00 66.50/68.50 99.00/101.00 131.00/133.00 (C1osing Apr 26) 1715 36.00/38.00 69.50/71.50 102.00/104.00 133.50/135.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 157.00/159.00 185.50/187.50 210.00/212.00 235.00/237.00 1100 156.00/158.00 184.00/186.00 208.00/210.00 232.50/234.50 1200 154.50/156.50 182.50/184.50 206.50/208.50 231.00/233.00 1300 155.00/157.00 183.00/185.00 207.00/209.00 231.50/233.50 1400 155.50/157.50 184.00/186.00 208.50/210.50 233.00/235.00 1500 155.50/157.50 184.00/186.00 208.50/210.50 233.00/235.00 1600 157.00/159.00 185.50/187.50 210.00/212.00 234.50/236.50 1715 157.00/159.00 186.00/188.00 210.50/212.50 235.00/237.00 (C1osing Apr 26) 1715 159.00/161.00 187.00/189.00 211.50/213.50 236.00/238.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 260.00/262.00 280.50/282.50 301.00/303.00 324.50/326.50 1100 257.00/259.00 277.50/279.50 298.00/300.00 321.50/323.50 1200 255.50/257.50 276.00/278.00 296.50/298.50 320.00/322.00 1300 256.00/258.00 276.50/278.50 297.00/299.00 320.50/322.50 1400 258.00/260.00 278.50/280.50 299.00/301.00 323.00/325.00 1500 258.00/260.00 278.50/280.50 299.00/301.00 323.00/325.00 1600 259.50/261.50 280.00/282.00 300.50/302.50 324.50/326.50 1715 260.00/262.00 280.50/282.50 301.00/303.00 325.00/327.00 (C1osing Apr 26) 1715 261.00/263.00 281.50/283.50 302.00/304.00 325.50/327.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.31% 8.12% 7.75% 7.56% 7.31% 7.10% 1100 8.22% 8.05% 7.69% 7.49% 7.26% 7.03% 1200 8.15% 7.98% 7.61% 7.41% 7.19% 6.97% 1300 8.17% 8.04% 7.68% 7.46% 7.21% 6.99% 1400 8.12% 8.00% 7.66% 7.47% 7.24% 7.04% 1500 8.12% 8.00% 7.66% 7.48% 7.25% 7.04% 1600 8.13% 8.02% 7.70% 7.54% 7.32% 7.10% 1715 8.13% 8.02% 7.71% 7.54% 7.33% 7.12% (C1osing Apr 26) 1715 8.29% 8.16% 7.78% 7.59% 7.36% 7.10% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.89% 6.73% 6.59% 6.45% 6.33% 6.22% 1100 6.81% 6.65% 6.50% 6.37% 6.26% 6.15% 1200 6.76% 6.61% 6.47% 6.34% 6.23% 6.12% 1300 6.78% 6.62% 6.48% 6.35% 6.24% 6.13% 1400 6.84% 6.67% 6.54% 6.40% 6.29% 6.18% 1500 6.84% 6.68% 6.54% 6.41% 6.29% 6.19% 1600 6.89% 6.72% 6.58% 6.44% 6.33% 6.22% 1715 6.91% 6.74% 6.59% 6.46% 6.34% 6.23% (C1osing Apr 26) 1715 6.90% 6.72% 6.59% 6.45% 6.34% 6.21% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.5400/52.5500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com