Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 02.30/02.40 01.15/01.20 01.15/01.20
07.63% 07.63% 07.63%
(May 21)
1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35
07.02% 07.02% 07.02%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 07.50/09.00 39.50/41.50 71.50/73.50 102.00/104.00
1100 07.50/09.50 40.00/42.00 72.00/74.00 103.00/105.00
1200 08.25/09.00 40.75/41.75 73.00/74.50 104.00/106.00
1300 08.00/09.00 40.50/42.50 73.00/75.00 104.00/106.00
1400 08.00/09.00 40.00/42.00 72.50/74.50 104.00/106.00
1500 08.25/09.75 40.50/42.50 73.00/75.00 104.00/106.00
1600 08.25/09.25 40.50/42.50 72.50/74.50 104.00/106.00
1715 08.00/08.50 40.75/41.75 72.75/74.25 104.00/106.00
(C1osing May 21)
1715 09.00/09.75 41.50/42.50 73.50/75.00 104.00/106.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 126.50/128.50 152.50/154.50 172.50/174.50 192.50/194.50
1100 128.00/130.00 155.00/157.00 175.00/177.00 195.50/197.50
1200 129.50/131.50 157.00/159.00 177.50/179.50 198.00/200.00
1300 129.50/131.50 157.00/159.00 177.50/179.50 198.50/200.50
1400 130.00/132.00 158.00/160.00 178.50/180.50 199.50/201.50
1500 129.50/131.50 156.50/158.50 177.00/179.00 198.00/200.00
1600 129.50/131.50 156.50/158.50 177.00/179.00 198.00/200.00
1715 129.50/131.50 156.50/158.50 177.00/179.00 198.50/200.50
(C1osing May 21)
1715 129.50/131.50 156.50/158.50 176.50/178.50 196.50/198.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JAN FEB MAR APR
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 212.50/214.50 232.00/234.00 251.50/253.50 275.50/277.50
1100 216.00/218.00 236.00/238.00 256.00/258.00 280.00/282.00
1200 218.50/220.50 238.50/240.50 259.00/261.00 283.50/285.50
1300 219.50/221.50 240.00/242.00 260.50/262.50 285.00/287.00
1400 221.00/223.00 241.25/243.25 261.50/263.50 286.00/288.00
1500 219.00/221.00 239.00/241.00 259.50/261.50 284.00/286.00
1600 219.00/221.00 239.00/241.00 259.50/261.50 284.00/286.00
1715 220.00/222.00 240.00/242.00 260.50/262.50 285.00/287.00
(C1osing May 21)
1715 217.00/219.00 236.50/238.50 256.50/258.50 280.50/282.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 7.47% 7.12% 6.93% 6.68% 6.41% 6.09%
1100 7.58% 7.18% 7.00% 6.77% 6.51% 6.19%
1200 7.63% 7.26% 7.08% 6.86% 6.60% 6.28%
1300 7.66% 7.28% 7.07% 6.85% 6.59% 6.27%
1400 7.57% 7.22% 7.06% 6.87% 6.63% 6.31%
1500 7.65% 7.25% 7.04% 6.82% 6.55% 6.23%
1600 7.62% 7.18% 7.01% 6.80% 6.53% 6.21%
1715 7.56% 7.18% 7.01% 6.80% 6.53% 6.21%
(C1osing May 21)
1715 7.54% 7.20% 7.00% 6.78% 6.54% 6.23%
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 5.86% 5.66% 5.53% 5.44% 5.39% 5.30%
1100 5.95% 5.76% 5.63% 5.55% 5.48% 5.39%
1200 6.04% 5.83% 5.70% 5.62% 5.56% 5.46%
1300 6.04% 5.84% 5.72% 5.64% 5.58% 5.47%
1400 6.07% 5.88% 5.75% 5.66% 5.60% 5.49%
1500 6.00% 5.81% 5.68% 5.60% 5.54% 5.44%
1600 5.98% 5.79% 5.66% 5.58% 5.52% 5.42%
1715 5.99% 5.81% 5.68% 5.60% 5.54% 5.44%
(C1osing May 21)
1715 5.95% 5.76% 5.62% 5.53% 5.47% 5.38%
-------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.3900/55.4000 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.