Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/02.60 01.10/01.30 01.09/01.30 07.23% 07.23% 07.17% (Jun 1) 1000 04.80/05.00 03.60/03.70 01.20/01.30 07.82% 07.82% 07.82% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.00/29.00 59.00/61.00 89.00/91.00 110.50/112.50 1100 26.50/27.50 58.00/60.00 88.00/90.00 109.00/111.00 1200 26.75/27.75 58.50/60.00 88.50/90.50 109.50/111.50 1300 26.50/27.50 57.50/59.50 87.00/89.00 107.50/109.50 1400 27.00/27.50 58.00/59.00 87.50/89.00 108.00/110.00 1500 25.50/27.50 56.50/58.50 85.50/87.50 105.50/107.50 1600 26.75/27.25 57.50/58.50 86.50/88.00 106.50/108.50 1715 26.50/27.50 57.00/58.50 86.00/88.00 106.00/108.00 (C1osing Jun 1) 1715 27.75/28.50 59.50/60.50 90.00/91.00 111.00/113.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 133.50/135.50 152.50/154.50 171.50/173.50 191.00/193.00 1100 132.00/134.00 150.50/152.50 169.50/171.50 189.00/191.00 1200 132.50/134.50 151.50/153.50 170.50/172.50 190.00/192.00 1300 130.00/132.00 148.00/150.00 166.50/168.50 185.50/187.50 1400 129.50/131.50 147.50/149.50 166.00/168.00 185.00/187.00 1500 127.00/129.00 145.50/147.50 164.00/166.00 182.50/184.50 1600 128.00/130.00 146.50/148.50 165.50/167.50 184.50/186.50 1715 128.00/130.00 146.50/148.50 165.00/167.00 183.50/185.50 (C1osing Jun 1) 1715 134.00/136.00 153.00/155.00 172.50/174.50 192.00/194.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 210.00/212.00 229.00/231.00 252.50/254.50 272.00/274.00 1100 208.00/210.00 227.00/229.00 250.00/252.00 269.00/271.00 1200 209.00/211.00 228.00/230.00 251.00/253.00 270.00/272.00 1300 204.00/206.00 222.50/224.50 245.50/247.50 264.50/266.50 1400 204.00/206.00 223.00/225.00 246.00/248.00 265.00/267.00 1500 200.50/202.50 219.00/221.00 242.00/244.00 260.50/262.50 1600 203.00/205.00 221.50/223.50 244.50/246.50 263.00/265.00 1715 202.00/204.00 220.50/222.50 243.50/245.50 262.00/264.00 (C1osing Jun 1) 1715 211.50/213.50 231.00/233.00 254.50/256.50 274.00/276.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.67% 7.09% 6.76% 6.27% 5.94% 5.65% 1100 7.47% 7.01% 6.70% 6.21% 5.89% 5.59% 1200 7.51% 7.02% 6.72% 6.22% 5.90% 5.61% 1300 7.41% 6.91% 6.59% 6.09% 5.77% 5.47% 1400 7.48% 6.93% 6.63% 6.12% 5.77% 5.47% 1500 7.29% 6.80% 6.48% 5.97% 5.66% 5.39% 1600 7.41% 6.87% 6.55% 6.04% 5.71% 5.44% 1715 7.37% 6.82% 6.51% 6.00% 5.69% 5.41% (C1osing Jun 1) 1715 7.47% 6.98% 6.74% 6.30% 5.93% 5.64% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.41% 5.26% 5.18% 5.11% 5.07% 5.00% 1100 5.36% 5.22% 5.15% 5.08% 5.03% 4.96% 1200 5.38% 5.24% 5.16% 5.09% 5.04% 4.96% 1300 5.24% 5.10% 5.02% 4.96% 4.92% 4.85% 1400 5.24% 5.11% 5.04% 4.98% 4.94% 4.87% 1500 5.17% 5.02% 4.94% 4.89% 4.85% 4.78% 1600 5.23% 5.09% 5.02% 4.95% 4.91% 4.84% 1715 5.19% 5.04% 4.97% 4.91% 4.87% 4.80% (C1osing Jun 1) 1715 5.41% 5.27% 5.20% 5.14% 5.09% 5.02% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.6500/55.6600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com