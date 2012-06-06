Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.91% 06.91% 06.91% (Jun 4) 1000 02.20/02.60 01.10/01.30 01.09/01.30 07.23% 07.23% 07.17% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.50/26.50 56.00/58.00 85.00/87.00 105.00/107.00 1100 25.25/26.25 56.50/58.00 85.50/87.50 106.00/108.00 1200 25.50/26.50 56.75/58.75 86.50/88.50 107.00/109.00 1300 25.25/26.25 56.25/58.25 86.00/88.00 107.00/109.00 1400 24.50/26.50 55.50/57.50 85.00/87.00 105.50/107.50 1500 25.00/27.00 56.50/58.50 86.00/88.00 106.00/108.00 1600 24.50/26.50 55.50/57.50 85.00/87.00 106.00/108.00 1715 25.25/26.00 56.00/57.00 85.50/87.00 105.50/107.50 (C1osing Jun 4) 1715 26.50/27.50 57.00/58.50 86.00/88.00 106.00/108.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 127.00/129.00 145.50/147.50 164.50/166.50 183.50/185.50 1100 128.50/130.50 147.50/149.50 167.00/169.00 186.50/188.50 1200 129.50/131.50 148.50/150.50 168.00/170.00 188.00/190.00 1300 129.50/131.50 148.50/150.50 168.00/170.00 188.00/190.00 1400 127.50/129.50 146.50/148.50 165.50/167.50 185.00/187.00 1500 128.50/130.50 147.50/149.50 166.50/168.50 186.00/188.00 1600 128.50/130.50 147.50/149.50 166.50/168.50 186.00/188.00 1715 127.50/129.50 146.50/148.50 165.50/167.50 184.50/186.50 (C1osing Jun 4) 1715 128.00/130.00 146.50/148.50 165.00/167.00 183.50/185.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 202.00/204.00 221.00/223.00 244.50/246.50 263.50/265.50 1100 205.50/207.50 224.50/226.50 248.50/250.50 267.50/269.50 1200 207.00/209.00 226.50/228.50 250.50/252.50 269.50/271.50 1300 207.00/209.00 226.50/228.50 250.50/252.50 270.00/272.00 1400 204.00/206.00 223.00/225.00 246.50/248.50 266.00/268.00 1500 205.00/207.00 224.00/226.00 247.50/249.50 267.00/269.00 1600 205.00/207.00 224.00/226.00 247.50/249.50 267.00/269.00 1715 203.50/205.50 222.50/224.50 246.00/248.00 265.00/267.00 (C1osing Jun 4) 1715 202.00/204.00 220.50/222.50 243.50/245.50 262.00/264.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.34% 6.85% 6.51% 6.01% 5.69% 5.42% 1100 7.31% 6.88% 6.55% 6.07% 5.75% 5.49% 1200 7.37% 6.94% 6.61% 6.12% 5.79% 5.52% 1300 7.29% 6.87% 6.57% 6.10% 5.78% 5.51% 1400 7.18% 6.76% 6.47% 6.00% 5.68% 5.42% 1500 7.34% 6.89% 6.55% 6.05% 5.74% 5.47% 1600 7.21% 6.79% 6.50% 6.05% 5.74% 5.47% 1715 7.23% 6.80% 6.51% 6.02% 5.70% 5.44% (C1osing Jun 4) 1715 7.37% 6.82% 6.51% 6.00% 5.69% 5.41% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.22% 5.08% 5.01% 4.96% 4.92% 4.86% 1100 5.30% 5.16% 5.09% 5.03% 5.00% 4.93% 1200 5.33% 5.19% 5.12% 5.07% 5.03% 4.96% 1300 5.31% 5.18% 5.11% 5.06% 5.02% 4.96% 1400 5.22% 5.09% 5.02% 4.96% 4.93% 4.87% 1500 5.26% 5.13% 5.06% 5.00% 4.96% 4.90% 1600 5.27% 5.13% 5.06% 5.00% 4.96% 4.90% 1715 5.23% 5.09% 5.03% 4.98% 4.94% 4.87% (C1osing Jun 4) 1715 5.19% 5.04% 4.97% 4.91% 4.87% 4.80% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.6400/55.6500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com