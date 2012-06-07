Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.90% 06.90% 06.90% (Jun 5) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.91% 06.91% 06.91% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.25/25.25 55.75/57.25 85.25/86.75 106.00/108.00 1100 24.00/25.50 55.50/57.50 85.50/87.50 106.50/108.50 1200 24.50/25.50 56.00/58.00 86.00/88.00 107.50/109.50 1300 24.00/25.00 55.50/57.50 85.50/87.50 107.00/109.00 1400 24.25/25.25 56.25/58.25 86.50/88.50 108.00/110.00 1500 24.25/25.25 56.50/58.50 86.50/88.50 108.00/110.00 1600 24.00/25.50 56.00/58.00 86.00/88.00 108.00/110.00 1715 24.50/25.50 57.00/59.00 87.00/89.00 108.50/110.50 (C1osing Jun 5) 1715 25.25/26.00 56.00/57.00 85.50/87.00 105.50/107.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 129.00/131.00 148.50/150.50 168.00/170.00 188.00/190.00 1100 129.50/131.50 149.00/151.00 169.00/171.00 189.50/191.50 1200 130.50/132.50 150.00/152.00 170.00/172.00 190.50/192.50 1300 130.00/132.00 149.50/151.50 169.50/171.50 190.00/192.00 1400 131.50/133.50 151.50/153.50 172.00/174.00 192.50/194.50 1500 131.50/133.50 151.50/153.50 172.00/174.00 193.00/195.00 1600 131.50/133.50 151.50/153.50 172.00/174.00 192.50/194.50 1715 131.50/133.50 151.50/153.50 172.00/174.00 193.00/195.00 (C1osing Jun 5) 1715 127.50/129.50 146.50/148.50 165.50/167.50 184.50/186.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 207.50/209.50 227.00/229.00 251.00/253.00 270.50/272.50 1100 209.00/211.00 228.50/230.50 252.50/254.50 272.50/274.50 1200 210.00/212.00 230.00/232.00 254.00/256.00 273.50/275.50 1300 209.50/211.50 229.50/231.50 253.50/255.50 273.00/275.00 1400 212.00/214.00 232.00/234.00 256.00/258.00 276.00/278.00 1500 213.00/215.00 233.00/235.00 257.50/259.50 277.50/279.50 1600 212.50/214.50 232.50/234.50 257.00/259.00 277.00/279.00 1715 213.00/215.00 233.00/235.00 257.50/259.50 277.50/279.50 (C1osing Jun 5) 1715 203.50/205.50 222.50/224.50 246.00/248.00 265.00/267.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.35% 6.91% 6.54% 6.13% 5.81% 5.53% 1100 7.36% 6.93% 6.58% 6.16% 5.84% 5.57% 1200 7.43% 6.98% 6.62% 6.21% 5.88% 5.60% 1300 7.31% 6.92% 6.58% 6.18% 5.85% 5.57% 1400 7.41% 7.02% 6.67% 6.25% 5.93% 5.66% 1500 7.43% 7.04% 6.67% 6.26% 5.93% 5.66% 1600 7.41% 7.00% 6.65% 6.26% 5.94% 5.67% 1715 7.51% 7.11% 6.71% 6.28% 5.94% 5.67% (C1osing Jun 5) 1715 7.23% 6.80% 6.51% 6.02% 5.70% 5.44% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.35% 5.22% 5.15% 5.10% 5.06% 4.99% 1100 5.39% 5.27% 5.20% 5.14% 5.10% 5.03% 1200 5.42% 5.29% 5.22% 5.17% 5.12% 5.04% 1300 5.40% 5.27% 5.20% 5.15% 5.10% 5.03% 1400 5.49% 5.35% 5.28% 5.22% 5.17% 5.09% 1500 5.49% 5.37% 5.30% 5.25% 5.20% 5.12% 1600 5.49% 5.36% 5.29% 5.24% 5.19% 5.11% 1715 5.50% 5.37% 5.31% 5.25% 5.20% 5.12% (C1osing Jun 5) 1715 5.23% 5.09% 5.03% 4.98% 4.94% 4.87% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.3600/55.3700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com