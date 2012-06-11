Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.95% 06.95% 06.95% (Jun 8) 1000 04.25/05.75 03.00/04.00 01.05/01.35 07.02% 06.61% 06.94% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.00/19.50 50.50/52.50 81.00/83.00 103.00/105.00 1100 18.50/19.50 51.00/52.50 81.00/83.00 104.00/106.00 1200 18.00/19.50 51.00/53.00 81.50/83.50 103.50/105.50 1300 18.00/19.50 50.50/52.50 81.00/83.00 103.00/105.00 1400 18.50/19.50 51.00/53.00 81.50/83.50 103.50/105.50 1500 18.25/19.25 50.50/52.50 80.50/82.50 102.00/104.00 1600 18.00/19.00 50.00/52.00 80.00/82.00 101.50/103.50 1715 17.50/19.00 50.00/52.00 80.00/82.00 101.50/103.50 (C1osing Jun 8) 1715 19.75/20.50 52.00/53.00 82.00/83.50 103.50/105.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 127.00/129.00 147.00/149.00 167.00/169.00 188.00/190.00 1100 128.00/130.00 148.00/150.00 168.00/170.00 188.50/190.50 1200 127.50/129.50 147.50/149.50 168.00/170.00 189.00/191.00 1300 127.00/129.00 147.00/149.00 167.00/169.00 187.50/189.50 1400 127.50/129.50 147.50/149.50 167.50/169.50 188.00/190.00 1500 125.50/127.50 145.00/147.00 165.00/167.00 185.00/187.00 1600 125.00/127.00 144.50/146.50 164.50/166.50 184.50/186.50 1715 125.00/127.00 144.00/146.00 163.00/165.00 182.50/184.50 (C1osing Jun 8) 1715 127.50/129.50 147.00/149.00 166.50/168.50 186.50/188.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 208.00/210.00 228.00/230.00 252.50/254.50 272.50/274.50 1100 208.50/210.50 228.50/230.50 253.00/255.00 273.00/275.00 1200 209.00/211.00 229.00/231.00 253.50/255.50 273.50/275.50 1300 207.00/209.00 227.00/229.00 251.00/253.00 271.00/273.00 1400 207.50/209.50 227.50/229.50 251.50/253.50 271.50/273.50 1500 204.50/206.50 224.00/226.00 248.00/250.00 268.00/270.00 1600 204.00/206.00 223.50/225.50 247.50/249.50 267.50/269.50 1715 201.50/203.50 221.00/223.00 245.00/247.00 265.00/267.00 (C1osing Jun 8) 1715 206.00/208.00 226.00/228.00 250.00/252.00 270.00/272.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.29% 6.97% 6.63% 6.21% 5.89% 5.65% 1100 7.34% 6.98% 6.65% 6.25% 5.92% 5.68% 1200 7.33% 7.02% 6.66% 6.23% 5.90% 5.67% 1300 7.27% 6.95% 6.61% 6.19% 5.87% 5.64% 1400 7.35% 7.00% 6.64% 6.21% 5.89% 5.65% 1500 7.23% 6.89% 6.52% 6.09% 5.77% 5.53% 1600 7.15% 6.83% 6.48% 6.06% 5.74% 5.51% 1715 7.11% 6.82% 6.48% 6.05% 5.72% 5.47% (C1osing Jun 8) 1715 7.30% 6.92% 6.59% 6.19% 5.84% 5.60% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.46% 5.35% 5.29% 5.24% 5.19% 5.12% 1100 5.48% 5.36% 5.29% 5.24% 5.19% 5.12% 1200 5.49% 5.38% 5.31% 5.26% 5.20% 5.13% 1300 5.44% 5.32% 5.25% 5.20% 5.14% 5.07% 1400 5.45% 5.33% 5.26% 5.20% 5.15% 5.08% 1500 5.34% 5.22% 5.16% 5.10% 5.06% 4.99% 1600 5.32% 5.21% 5.14% 5.09% 5.04% 4.98% 1715 5.26% 5.14% 5.07% 5.03% 4.99% 4.93% (C1osing Jun 8) 1715 5.38% 5.26% 5.20% 5.15% 5.10% 5.04% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.7400/55.7500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com