Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.86% 06.86% 06.86% (Jun 11) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.95% 06.95% 06.95% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.50/18.00 48.50/50.50 78.00/80.00 99.00/101.00 1100 16.00/17.50 48.00/50.00 78.00/80.00 99.00/101.00 1200 16.00/17.50 48.00/50.00 78.00/80.00 99.00/101.00 1300 16.00/18.00 48.00/50.00 78.00/80.00 99.00/101.00 1400 16.75/17.75 48.75/50.25 78.50/80.50 99.50/101.50 1500 16.50/17.50 48.50/50.50 78.50/80.50 99.50/101.50 1600 16.00/18.00 48.00/50.00 78.00/80.00 99.00/101.00 1715 16.75/17.75 49.00/50.50 79.00/80.50 100.00/102.00 (C1osing Jun 11) 1715 17.50/19.00 50.00/52.00 80.00/82.00 101.50/103.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 122.00/124.00 141.00/143.00 160.00/162.00 179.50/181.50 1100 121.50/123.50 140.00/142.00 159.00/161.00 178.50/180.50 1200 122.00/124.00 140.50/142.50 159.50/161.50 179.00/181.00 1300 121.50/123.50 140.50/142.50 159.50/161.50 179.00/181.00 1400 122.00/124.00 140.50/142.50 159.50/161.50 179.00/181.00 1500 122.00/124.00 141.00/143.00 160.00/162.00 179.50/181.50 1600 122.00/124.00 141.00/143.00 160.00/162.00 179.50/181.50 1715 123.00/125.00 142.00/144.00 161.50/163.50 181.50/183.50 (C1osing Jun 11) 1715 125.00/127.00 144.00/146.00 163.00/165.00 182.50/184.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 198.50/200.50 217.50/219.50 241.00/243.00 260.50/262.50 1100 197.00/199.00 216.00/218.00 239.50/241.50 259.00/261.00 1200 197.50/199.50 216.50/218.50 240.00/242.00 259.50/261.50 1300 197.50/199.50 216.50/218.50 240.00/242.00 259.50/261.50 1400 198.00/200.00 217.00/219.00 240.50/242.50 259.50/261.50 1500 198.00/200.00 217.00/219.00 240.50/242.50 260.00/262.00 1600 198.50/200.50 217.50/219.50 241.50/243.50 261.00/263.00 1715 200.50/202.50 220.00/222.00 243.50/245.50 263.00/265.00 (C1osing Jun 11) 1715 201.50/203.50 221.00/223.00 245.00/247.00 265.00/267.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.02% 6.73% 6.36% 5.94% 5.62% 5.38% 1100 6.90% 6.68% 6.34% 5.91% 5.58% 5.33% 1200 6.89% 6.68% 6.33% 5.92% 5.59% 5.34% 1300 6.93% 6.69% 6.35% 5.92% 5.59% 5.35% 1400 7.00% 6.73% 6.37% 5.93% 5.59% 5.34% 1500 6.99% 6.75% 6.39% 5.95% 5.62% 5.37% 1600 6.94% 6.70% 6.36% 5.94% 5.62% 5.38% 1715 7.05% 6.79% 6.43% 6.00% 5.67% 5.43% (C1osing Jun 11) 1715 7.11% 6.82% 6.48% 6.05% 5.72% 5.47% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.19% 5.07% 5.00% 4.96% 4.91% 4.85% 1100 5.14% 5.02% 4.95% 4.91% 4.86% 4.81% 1200 5.15% 5.03% 4.96% 4.92% 4.87% 4.82% 1300 5.16% 5.04% 4.97% 4.93% 4.88% 4.82% 1400 5.15% 5.04% 4.97% 4.93% 4.88% 4.82% 1500 5.18% 5.06% 4.99% 4.94% 4.89% 4.84% 1600 5.19% 5.07% 5.00% 4.96% 4.92% 4.86% 1715 5.24% 5.13% 5.06% 5.01% 4.96% 4.90% (C1osing Jun 11) 1715 5.26% 5.14% 5.07% 5.03% 4.99% 4.93% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.8000/55.8100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com