Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.25/05.25 01.05/01.35 03.25/04.05 06.96% 06.88% 07.09% (Jun 13) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.86% 06.86% 06.86% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.50/13.50 45.00/46.00 75.00/77.00 97.50/99.50 1100 12.50/13.50 45.00/47.00 75.50/77.50 98.50/100.50 1200 12.00/14.00 45.25/47.25 76.00/78.00 99.00/101.00 1300 12.75/13.75 45.00/47.00 76.00/78.00 99.00/101.00 1400 12.50/13.50 45.00/47.00 75.50/77.50 98.50/100.50 1500 12.25/13.25 44.50/46.50 75.00/77.00 98.50/100.50 1600 12.50/13.25 45.00/46.00 75.50/77.00 98.50/100.50 1715 12.25/13.25 44.50/46.50 75.00/77.00 98.50/100.50 (C1osing Jun 13) 1715 15.50/16.50 47.50/49.50 78.00/80.00 100.50/102.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 122.00/124.00 142.50/144.50 163.00/165.00 184.00/186.00 1100 123.50/125.50 144.00/146.00 165.00/167.00 186.00/188.00 1200 124.00/126.00 144.50/146.50 165.00/167.00 186.00/188.00 1300 124.00/126.00 144.50/146.50 165.50/167.50 186.50/188.50 1400 123.50/125.50 144.00/146.00 165.00/167.00 186.00/188.00 1500 123.50/125.50 143.50/145.50 164.00/166.00 184.50/186.50 1600 123.50/125.50 143.50/145.50 164.00/166.00 184.50/186.50 1715 123.50/125.50 143.50/145.50 164.00/166.00 185.00/187.00 (C1osing Jun 13) 1715 125.00/127.00 145.00/147.00 165.50/167.50 186.00/188.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 204.00/206.00 224.00/226.00 248.50/250.50 268.50/270.50 1100 206.00/208.00 226.50/228.50 251.00/253.00 271.00/273.00 1200 206.00/208.00 226.50/228.50 251.00/253.00 271.00/273.00 1300 206.50/208.50 226.50/228.50 251.00/253.00 271.00/273.00 1400 206.00/208.00 226.50/228.50 251.00/253.00 271.00/273.00 1500 204.50/206.50 224.50/226.50 249.00/251.00 269.00/271.00 1600 204.50/206.50 224.50/226.50 249.00/251.00 269.00/271.00 1715 205.00/207.00 225.00/227.00 249.50/251.50 269.50/271.50 (C1osing Jun 13) 1715 206.00/208.00 226.00/228.00 250.00/252.00 270.00/272.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.05% 6.77% 6.44% 6.08% 5.78% 5.56% 1100 7.13% 6.83% 6.51% 6.17% 5.86% 5.64% 1200 7.15% 6.86% 6.53% 6.18% 5.87% 5.63% 1300 7.13% 6.85% 6.53% 6.18% 5.86% 5.64% 1400 7.11% 6.82% 6.49% 6.15% 5.84% 5.62% 1500 7.02% 6.76% 6.47% 6.14% 5.82% 5.59% 1600 7.03% 6.78% 6.48% 6.15% 5.82% 5.59% 1715 7.02% 6.76% 6.48% 6.15% 5.83% 5.59% (C1osing Jun 13) 1715 7.03% 6.79% 6.46% 6.13% 5.83% 5.57% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.39% 5.29% 5.23% 5.18% 5.11% 5.05% 1100 5.46% 5.35% 5.29% 5.25% 5.17% 5.11% 1200 5.45% 5.34% 5.28% 5.24% 5.16% 5.10% 1300 5.46% 5.35% 5.28% 5.23% 5.16% 5.10% 1400 5.45% 5.34% 5.28% 5.23% 5.16% 5.10% 1500 5.40% 5.29% 5.23% 5.18% 5.11% 5.05% 1600 5.41% 5.29% 5.23% 5.19% 5.12% 5.06% 1715 5.42% 5.31% 5.24% 5.20% 5.13% 5.07% (C1osing Jun 13) 1715 5.40% 5.29% 5.23% 5.18% 5.12% 5.05% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.8000/55.8100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com