Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.25/05.25 03.25/04.25 01.05/01.35 06.96% 07.10% 06.88% (Jun 14) 1000 04.25/05.25 01.05/01.35 03.25/04.05 06.96% 06.88% 07.09% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.00/12.00 43.50/45.50 74.50/76.50 98.00/100.00 1100 11.25/12.25 43.50/45.50 74.50/76.50 98.50/100.50 1200 11.00/12.00 43.50/45.50 74.50/76.50 98.50/100.50 1300 11.00/12.50 43.00/45.00 74.00/76.00 98.00/100.00 1400 11.00/12.50 43.00/45.00 74.00/76.00 98.00/100.00 1500 11.00/12.50 43.00/45.00 74.00/76.00 98.50/100.50 1600 11.25/12.25 43.25/45.25 74.00/76.00 98.50/100.50 1715 11.25/12.25 43.50/44.50 74.00/76.00 98.50/100.50 (C1osing Jun 14) 1715 12.25/13.25 44.50/46.50 75.00/77.00 98.50/100.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 123.50/125.50 144.00/146.00 165.00/167.00 186.50/188.50 1100 124.00/126.00 145.00/147.00 166.00/168.00 187.50/189.50 1200 124.00/126.00 145.00/147.00 166.00/168.00 187.50/189.50 1300 124.00/126.00 145.00/147.00 166.00/168.00 187.50/189.50 1400 124.00/126.00 145.00/147.00 166.00/168.00 187.50/189.50 1500 124.50/126.50 145.50/147.50 167.00/169.00 188.50/190.50 1600 124.50/126.50 145.50/147.50 167.00/169.00 188.50/190.50 1715 124.50/126.50 145.50/147.50 166.50/168.50 188.00/190.00 (C1osing Jun 14) 1715 123.50/125.50 143.50/145.50 164.00/166.00 185.00/187.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 207.00/209.00 227.50/229.50 252.50/254.50 272.50/274.50 1100 208.00/210.00 228.50/230.50 253.50/255.50 273.50/275.50 1200 208.00/210.00 228.50/230.50 253.50/255.50 273.50/275.50 1300 208.00/210.00 228.50/230.50 253.50/255.50 274.00/276.00 1400 208.00/210.00 228.50/230.50 253.50/255.50 274.00/276.00 1500 209.00/211.00 229.50/231.50 254.50/256.50 275.00/277.00 1600 209.00/211.00 229.50/231.50 254.50/256.50 275.00/277.00 1715 208.00/210.00 228.00/230.00 253.00/255.00 273.00/275.00 (C1osing Jun 14) 1715 205.00/207.00 225.00/227.00 249.50/251.50 269.50/271.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.02% 6.81% 6.50% 6.19% 5.89% 5.65% 1100 7.04% 6.81% 6.53% 6.22% 5.92% 5.69% 1200 7.01% 6.81% 6.52% 6.21% 5.92% 5.69% 1300 6.97% 6.76% 6.49% 6.20% 5.92% 5.69% 1400 6.97% 6.76% 6.49% 6.21% 5.92% 5.69% 1500 6.97% 6.76% 6.52% 6.24% 5.95% 5.72% 1600 7.00% 6.77% 6.52% 6.23% 5.94% 5.72% 1715 7.01% 6.80% 6.55% 6.27% 5.98% 5.74% (C1osing Jun 14) 1715 7.02% 6.76% 6.48% 6.15% 5.83% 5.59% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.47% 5.39% 5.33% 5.29% 5.21% 5.14% 1100 5.50% 5.41% 5.35% 5.31% 5.23% 5.16% 1200 5.50% 5.41% 5.35% 5.30% 5.23% 5.16% 1300 5.50% 5.41% 5.35% 5.30% 5.23% 5.17% 1400 5.50% 5.41% 5.35% 5.31% 5.24% 5.17% 1500 5.54% 5.44% 5.38% 5.33% 5.26% 5.19% 1600 5.53% 5.44% 5.37% 5.33% 5.26% 5.19% 1715 5.55% 5.45% 5.37% 5.32% 5.25% 5.18% (C1osing Jun 14) 1715 5.42% 5.31% 5.24% 5.20% 5.13% 5.07% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.3900/55.4000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com