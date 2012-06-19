Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.92% 06.92% 06.92% (Jun 15) 1000 04.25/05.25 03.25/04.25 01.05/01.35 06.96% 07.10% 06.88% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.00/11.50 42.00/44.00 72.50/74.50 97.00/99.00 1100 09.75/10.75 42.00/43.00 72.00/74.00 96.50/98.50 1200 10.00/11.00 42.00/44.00 73.00/75.00 98.50/100.50 1300 10.25/11.25 42.75/43.75 74.00/75.00 99.50/101.50 1400 10.00/11.00 42.75/44.75 73.50/75.50 99.00/101.00 1500 10.50/11.50 43.25/44.75 74.50/76.00 100.00/102.00 1600 10.00/11.00 42.50/44.50 73.50/75.50 99.00/101.00 1715 10.00/11.00 42.50/44.50 73.50/75.50 99.00/101.00 (C1osing Jun 15) 1715 11.25/12.25 43.50/44.50 74.00/76.00 98.50/100.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 123.00/125.00 144.00/146.00 165.00/167.00 186.50/188.50 1100 122.50/124.50 143.50/145.50 164.50/166.50 186.00/188.00 1200 125.50/127.50 146.50/148.50 168.00/170.00 190.00/192.00 1300 126.00/128.00 147.00/149.00 168.50/170.50 190.50/192.50 1400 125.50/127.50 146.50/148.50 167.50/169.50 188.50/190.50 1500 126.50/128.50 148.00/150.00 169.50/171.50 191.50/193.50 1600 125.50/127.50 146.50/148.50 168.00/170.00 190.00/192.00 1715 125.50/127.50 146.50/148.50 168.00/170.00 190.00/192.00 (C1osing Jun 15) 1715 124.50/126.50 145.50/147.50 166.50/168.50 188.00/190.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 206.50/208.50 227.00/229.00 252.00/254.00 272.00/274.00 1100 206.00/208.00 226.50/228.50 251.50/253.50 271.50/273.50 1200 210.50/212.50 231.50/233.50 257.00/259.00 278.00/280.00 1300 211.00/213.00 232.00/234.00 257.50/259.50 278.00/280.00 1400 209.00/211.00 230.50/232.50 256.00/258.00 277.00/279.00 1500 212.50/214.50 233.50/235.50 259.00/261.00 279.50/281.50 1600 211.00/213.00 232.00/234.00 257.00/259.00 278.00/280.00 1715 210.50/212.50 231.00/233.00 256.00/258.00 277.00/279.00 (C1osing Jun 15) 1715 208.00/210.00 228.00/230.00 253.00/255.00 273.00/275.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.01% 6.76% 6.52% 6.21% 5.94% 5.71% 1100 6.90% 6.72% 6.48% 6.19% 5.92% 5.69% 1200 6.96% 6.77% 6.58% 6.30% 6.02% 5.79% 1300 7.00% 6.80% 6.62% 6.32% 6.03% 5.79% 1400 7.04% 6.81% 6.59% 6.29% 6.00% 5.75% 1500 7.12% 6.88% 6.66% 6.35% 6.06% 5.82% 1600 7.03% 6.82% 6.61% 6.30% 6.02% 5.78% 1715 7.00% 6.79% 6.58% 6.28% 5.99% 5.76% (C1osing Jun 15) 1715 7.01% 6.80% 6.55% 6.27% 5.98% 5.74% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.53% 5.43% 5.36% 5.32% 5.24% 5.17% 1100 5.52% 5.42% 5.35% 5.31% 5.24% 5.17% 1200 5.61% 5.51% 5.44% 5.40% 5.33% 5.26% 1300 5.61% 5.51% 5.44% 5.40% 5.33% 5.25% 1400 5.55% 5.45% 5.40% 5.36% 5.30% 5.22% 1500 5.64% 5.54% 5.48% 5.43% 5.35% 5.27% 1600 5.60% 5.51% 5.45% 5.40% 5.33% 5.25% 1715 5.58% 5.48% 5.41% 5.35% 5.29% 5.22% (C1osing Jun 15) 1715 5.55% 5.45% 5.37% 5.32% 5.25% 5.18% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.9050/55.9150 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com