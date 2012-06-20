Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.83% 06.83% 06.83% (Jun 18) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.92% 06.92% 06.92% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.50/10.00 42.50/43.50 74.00/75.00 99.50/101.50 1100 09.25/10.00 42.50/43.50 74.50/76.00 100.00/102.00 1200 09.00/11.00 43.00/45.00 75.00/77.00 100.50/102.50 1300 09.50/10.50 43.00/44.00 75.00/76.50 101.00/103.00 1400 09.50/10.50 43.00/45.00 75.00/77.00 101.00/103.00 1500 09.50/10.50 43.50/45.50 76.00/78.00 102.00/104.00 1600 09.50/10.50 43.50/45.00 76.00/78.00 102.50/104.50 1715 09.50/10.00 44.00/45.00 76.50/78.00 102.50/104.50 (C1osing Jun 18) 1715 10.00/11.00 42.50/44.50 73.50/75.50 99.00/101.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 126.00/128.00 147.00/149.00 169.00/171.00 191.00/193.00 1100 127.00/129.00 149.00/151.00 171.00/173.00 193.00/195.00 1200 127.50/129.50 149.50/151.50 171.50/173.50 193.50/195.50 1300 128.50/130.50 150.00/152.00 172.00/174.00 194.00/196.00 1400 128.50/130.50 150.00/152.00 172.00/174.00 194.50/196.50 1500 129.50/131.50 151.00/153.00 173.00/175.00 195.50/197.50 1600 130.50/132.50 153.00/155.00 175.50/177.50 197.50/199.50 1715 130.50/132.50 153.00/155.00 175.50/177.50 198.50/200.50 (C1osing Jun 18) 1715 125.50/127.50 146.50/148.50 168.00/170.00 190.00/192.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 212.00/214.00 233.00/235.00 258.50/260.50 279.50/281.50 1100 214.00/216.00 235.00/237.00 260.50/262.50 281.50/283.50 1200 214.50/216.50 235.50/237.50 261.00/263.00 282.00/284.00 1300 215.00/217.00 236.50/238.50 262.00/264.00 283.00/285.00 1400 215.50/217.50 236.50/238.50 262.00/264.00 283.00/285.00 1500 217.00/219.00 238.50/240.50 264.00/266.00 285.00/287.00 1600 219.00/221.00 241.00/243.00 266.50/268.50 287.50/289.50 1715 220.00/222.00 241.50/243.50 267.50/269.50 288.50/290.50 (C1osing Jun 18) 1715 210.50/212.50 231.00/233.00 256.00/258.00 277.00/279.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.06% 6.86% 6.65% 6.34% 6.03% 5.79% 1100 7.06% 6.93% 6.70% 6.39% 6.11% 5.87% 1200 7.23% 7.02% 6.74% 6.42% 6.13% 5.89% 1300 7.16% 6.98% 6.76% 6.47% 6.16% 5.91% 1400 7.22% 7.00% 6.75% 6.45% 6.15% 5.90% 1500 7.30% 7.10% 6.83% 6.51% 6.19% 5.94% 1600 7.27% 7.10% 6.87% 6.57% 6.28% 6.03% 1715 7.30% 7.13% 6.87% 6.57% 6.28% 6.03% (C1osing Jun 18) 1715 7.00% 6.79% 6.58% 6.28% 5.99% 5.76% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.62% 5.52% 5.45% 5.41% 5.33% 5.26% 1100 5.69% 5.58% 5.51% 5.46% 5.38% 5.30% 1200 5.70% 5.59% 5.52% 5.47% 5.39% 5.31% 1300 5.72% 5.61% 5.54% 5.49% 5.41% 5.33% 1400 5.72% 5.61% 5.53% 5.48% 5.40% 5.32% 1500 5.75% 5.65% 5.58% 5.52% 5.44% 5.36% 1600 5.83% 5.71% 5.65% 5.59% 5.50% 5.41% 1715 5.85% 5.74% 5.67% 5.61% 5.52% 5.43% (C1osing Jun 18) 1715 5.58% 5.48% 5.41% 5.35% 5.29% 5.22% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.9500/55.9600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com