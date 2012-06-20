Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.85% 06.85% 06.85% (Jun 19) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.83% 06.83% 06.83% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.00/09.50 43.50/45.50 76.50/78.50 103.50/105.50 1100 08.00/09.50 43.50/45.50 77.00/79.00 103.50/105.50 1200 08.50/09.00 44.00/45.00 77.00/78.00 103.50/105.50 1300 08.00/09.50 43.50/45.50 77.00/79.00 103.50/105.50 1400 08.00/09.00 43.25/45.25 76.50/78.50 103.50/105.50 1500 08.25/09.00 44.25/45.25 78.00/79.50 105.00/107.00 1600 08.00/09.50 43.50/45.50 77.50/79.50 104.50/106.50 1715 07.75/09.75 43.50/45.50 77.50/79.50 104.50/106.50 (C1osing Jun 19) 1715 09.50/10.00 44.00/45.00 76.50/78.00 102.50/104.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 132.00/134.00 155.00/157.00 178.00/180.00 201.50/203.50 1100 132.00/134.00 155.00/157.00 178.00/180.00 201.50/203.50 1200 132.00/134.00 155.00/157.00 178.50/180.50 202.00/204.00 1300 132.00/134.00 155.00/157.00 178.50/180.50 202.00/204.00 1400 132.00/134.00 154.50/156.50 178.00/180.00 201.50/203.50 1500 133.50/135.50 157.00/159.00 180.50/182.50 203.50/205.50 1600 133.50/135.50 157.00/159.00 180.50/182.50 204.00/206.00 1715 134.00/136.00 158.00/160.00 182.00/184.00 206.00/208.00 (C1osing Jun 19) 1715 130.50/132.50 153.00/155.00 175.50/177.50 198.50/200.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 223.50/225.50 246.00/248.00 272.00/274.00 294.00/296.00 1100 223.50/225.50 246.00/248.00 272.00/274.00 294.00/296.00 1200 224.00/226.00 246.50/248.50 273.00/275.00 295.00/297.00 1300 224.00/226.00 246.50/248.50 272.50/274.50 294.50/296.50 1400 223.50/225.50 246.00/248.00 272.00/274.00 294.00/296.00 1500 226.50/228.50 249.00/251.00 276.00/278.00 298.00/300.00 1600 226.50/228.50 249.00/251.00 275.50/277.50 298.00/300.00 1715 228.50/230.50 251.00/253.00 277.50/279.50 300.00/302.00 (C1osing Jun 19) 1715 220.00/222.00 241.50/243.50 267.50/269.50 288.50/290.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.48% 7.26% 6.98% 6.69% 6.38% 6.13% 1100 7.50% 7.32% 7.00% 6.71% 6.39% 6.14% 1200 7.49% 7.27% 6.99% 6.71% 6.39% 6.15% 1300 7.48% 7.30% 6.99% 6.70% 6.38% 6.14% 1400 7.42% 7.25% 6.98% 6.69% 6.36% 6.12% 1500 7.51% 7.36% 7.08% 6.77% 6.46% 6.21% 1600 7.47% 7.33% 7.04% 6.76% 6.45% 6.20% 1715 7.46% 7.31% 7.03% 6.76% 6.47% 6.24% (C1osing Jun 19) 1715 7.30% 7.13% 6.87% 6.57% 6.28% 6.03% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.96% 5.85% 5.78% 5.72% 5.63% 5.55% 1100 5.98% 5.86% 5.80% 5.73% 5.65% 5.57% 1200 5.99% 5.87% 5.81% 5.75% 5.66% 5.58% 1300 5.98% 5.87% 5.80% 5.73% 5.65% 5.57% 1400 5.96% 5.84% 5.78% 5.72% 5.63% 5.55% 1500 6.03% 5.92% 5.86% 5.80% 5.71% 5.62% 1600 6.03% 5.92% 5.85% 5.79% 5.70% 5.62% 1715 6.08% 5.96% 5.89% 5.82% 5.73% 5.64% (C1osing Jun 19) 1715 5.85% 5.74% 5.67% 5.61% 5.52% 5.43% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 56.1500/56.1600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com