Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.35/05.10 01.05/01.35 03.25/03.75 07.04% 06.80% 07.01% (Jun 20) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.85% 06.85% 06.85% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.75/05.75 40.75/42.25 75.00/77.00 102.50/104.50 1100 04.00/05.50 40.00/42.00 74.50/76.50 102.00/104.00 1200 04.00/05.50 40.00/42.00 74.00/76.00 102.00/104.00 1300 04.25/05.25 40.00/42.00 74.00/76.00 102.00/104.00 1400 04.00/05.50 40.00/42.00 74.00/76.00 101.50/103.50 1500 04.50/06.00 40.50/42.50 74.50/76.50 102.00/104.00 1600 04.00/06.00 40.25/42.25 74.00/76.00 101.50/103.50 1715 04.75/05.25 40.75/41.75 74.50/75.50 102.00/103.50 (C1osing Jun 20) 1715 07.75/09.75 43.50/45.50 77.50/79.50 104.50/106.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 132.00/134.00 156.50/158.50 180.50/182.50 205.00/207.00 1100 131.50/133.50 155.00/157.00 179.00/181.00 203.00/205.00 1200 132.00/134.00 155.50/157.50 179.00/181.00 203.50/205.50 1300 131.50/133.50 154.50/156.50 178.50/180.50 202.50/204.50 1400 130.00/132.00 153.00/155.00 176.50/178.50 200.00/202.50 1500 131.50/133.50 154.50/156.50 178.00/180.00 201.50/203.50 1600 130.50/132.50 153.50/155.50 177.00/179.00 201.00/203.00 1715 131.00/133.00 154.00/156.00 177.50/179.50 201.50/203.50 (C1osing Jun 20) 1715 134.00/136.00 158.00/160.00 182.00/184.00 206.00/208.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 228.00/230.00 251.00/253.00 278.00/280.00 301.00/303.00 1100 225.50/227.50 248.50/250.50 275.00/277.00 298.00/300.00 1200 226.50/228.50 250.00/252.00 276.50/278.50 299.00/301.00 1300 225.00/227.00 248.00/250.00 274.50/276.50 297.00/299.00 1400 222.50/224.50 245.50/247.50 272.00/274.00 294.50/296.50 1500 224.50/226.50 247.50/249.50 273.50/275.50 296.00/298.00 1600 223.50/225.50 246.50/248.50 273.00/275.00 295.50/297.50 1715 224.00/226.00 246.50/248.50 273.00/275.00 295.50/297.50 (C1osing Jun 20) 1715 228.50/230.50 251.00/253.00 277.50/279.50 300.00/302.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.49% 7.35% 7.07% 6.77% 6.48% 6.25% 1100 7.38% 7.30% 7.04% 6.75% 6.43% 6.20% 1200 7.38% 7.25% 7.03% 6.77% 6.45% 6.20% 1300 7.37% 7.24% 7.02% 6.73% 6.39% 6.17% 1400 7.37% 7.24% 6.99% 6.66% 6.33% 6.10% 1500 7.49% 7.31% 7.05% 6.75% 6.41% 6.17% 1600 7.43% 7.25% 7.00% 6.69% 6.36% 6.12% 1715 7.44% 7.27% 7.03% 6.73% 6.40% 6.16% (C1osing Jun 20) 1715 7.46% 7.31% 7.03% 6.76% 6.47% 6.24% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.09% 5.98% 5.92% 5.85% 5.76% 5.68% 1100 6.03% 5.92% 5.86% 5.79% 5.70% 5.63% 1200 6.04% 5.94% 5.89% 5.82% 5.72% 5.64% 1300 6.00% 5.90% 5.83% 5.77% 5.67% 5.60% 1400 5.93% 5.83% 5.78% 5.72% 5.62% 5.55% 1500 5.99% 5.90% 5.84% 5.77% 5.67% 5.60% 1600 5.96% 5.86% 5.81% 5.74% 5.65% 5.58% 1715 5.99% 5.89% 5.82% 5.76% 5.66% 5.59% (C1osing Jun 20) 1715 6.08% 5.96% 5.89% 5.82% 5.73% 5.64% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 56.3000/56.3100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com