Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.45/05.35 03.40/04.00 01.05/01.35 07.15% 07.28% 06.75% (Jun 21) 1000 04.35/05.10 01.05/01.35 03.25/03.75 07.04% 06.80% 07.01% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.75/04.75 39.00/41.00 73.00/75.00 100.00/102.00 1100 03.00/04.50 39.00/41.00 73.00/75.00 99.50/101.50 1200 03.00/04.50 39.00/41.00 73.00/75.00 99.00/101.00 1300 03.00/04.50 39.00/41.00 73.00/75.00 98.50/100.50 1400 03.50/04.00 39.50/40.50 73.00/74.50 100.00/102.00 1500 03.50/04.50 39.50/41.50 73.00/75.00 99.50/101.50 1600 03.50/04.00 39.50/40.25 73.00/74.00 100.00/102.00 1715 03.50/05.00 39.50/41.50 73.00/75.00 99.50/101.50 (C1osing Jun 21) 1715 04.75/05.25 40.75/41.75 74.50/75.50 102.00/103.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 129.00/131.00 152.00/154.00 175.00/177.00 198.00/200.00 1100 128.00/130.00 150.50/152.50 173.00/175.00 196.00/198.00 1200 127.50/129.50 149.50/151.50 172.00/174.00 195.00/197.00 1300 127.00/129.00 149.00/151.00 171.00/173.00 193.50/195.50 1400 128.50/130.50 150.50/152.50 173.50/175.50 196.50/198.50 1500 128.00/130.00 150.50/152.50 173.00/175.00 196.00/198.00 1600 128.50/130.50 150.50/152.50 172.50/174.50 195.00/197.00 1715 128.00/130.00 150.00/152.00 172.00/174.00 195.00/197.00 (C1osing Jun 21) 1715 131.00/133.00 154.00/156.00 177.50/179.50 201.50/203.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 220.50/222.50 242.50/244.50 268.50/270.50 290.50/292.50 1100 218.00/220.00 240.50/242.50 266.00/268.00 288.00/290.00 1200 217.00/219.00 239.00/241.00 264.00/266.00 286.00/288.00 1300 215.50/217.50 237.50/239.50 262.50/264.50 284.50/286.50 1400 218.50/220.50 240.50/242.50 266.50/268.50 288.50/290.50 1500 218.50/220.50 241.00/243.00 266.50/268.50 288.50/290.50 1600 217.00/219.00 239.00/241.00 264.50/266.50 286.50/288.50 1715 217.00/219.00 239.00/241.00 264.50/266.50 286.50/288.50 (C1osing Jun 21) 1715 224.00/226.00 246.50/248.50 273.00/275.00 295.50/297.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.35% 7.22% 6.92% 6.59% 6.30% 6.05% 1100 7.34% 7.20% 6.87% 6.53% 6.22% 5.97% 1200 7.32% 7.18% 6.82% 6.48% 6.17% 5.92% 1300 7.30% 7.16% 6.77% 6.44% 6.13% 5.87% 1400 7.30% 7.14% 6.87% 6.52% 6.19% 5.95% 1500 7.40% 7.17% 6.83% 6.49% 6.19% 5.94% 1600 7.28% 7.12% 6.87% 6.52% 6.20% 5.93% 1715 7.42% 7.18% 6.85% 6.51% 6.18% 5.92% (C1osing Jun 21) 1715 7.44% 7.27% 7.03% 6.73% 6.40% 6.16% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.85% 5.77% 5.69% 5.63% 5.53% 5.47% 1100 5.78% 5.69% 5.63% 5.56% 5.47% 5.41% 1200 5.74% 5.65% 5.58% 5.51% 5.42% 5.36% 1300 5.68% 5.59% 5.53% 5.46% 5.38% 5.33% 1400 5.77% 5.67% 5.61% 5.55% 5.45% 5.40% 1500 5.75% 5.67% 5.62% 5.55% 5.45% 5.40% 1600 5.73% 5.64% 5.57% 5.51% 5.42% 5.37% 1715 5.73% 5.64% 5.58% 5.52% 5.43% 5.37% (C1osing Jun 21) 1715 5.99% 5.89% 5.82% 5.76% 5.66% 5.59% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 57.1200/57.1300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com