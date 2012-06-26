Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.78% 06.78% 06.78% (Jun 22) 1000 04.45/05.35 03.40/04.00 01.05/01.35 07.15% 07.28% 06.75% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.00/03.00 38.00/40.00 72.50/74.50 100.50/102.50 1100 02.00/03.50 38.50/40.50 73.00/75.00 101.00/103.00 1200 02.00/03.00 38.25/39.75 72.75/74.75 100.50/102.50 1300 02.00/03.00 38.50/40.50 72.50/74.50 100.50/102.50 1400 02.00/03.00 38.00/40.00 72.50/74.50 100.50/102.50 1500 02.50/03.50 38.50/40.50 73.00/75.00 101.00/103.00 1600 02.00/03.00 38.75/40.75 73.00/75.00 101.00/103.00 1715 02.00/03.00 38.00/40.00 72.00/74.00 100.00/102.00 (C1osing Jun 22) 1715 03.50/05.00 39.50/41.50 73.00/75.00 99.50/101.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 130.00/132.00 153.00/155.00 176.50/178.50 200.00/202.00 1100 130.50/132.50 153.50/155.50 177.00/179.00 200.50/202.50 1200 130.50/132.50 153.50/155.50 177.00/179.00 200.50/202.50 1300 130.00/132.00 153.00/155.00 176.00/178.00 199.50/201.50 1400 130.50/132.50 153.50/155.50 177.00/179.00 201.00/203.00 1500 131.00/133.00 154.00/156.00 177.50/179.50 201.50/203.50 1600 130.50/132.50 153.50/155.50 177.00/179.00 200.50/202.50 1715 129.50/131.50 152.50/154.50 176.00/178.00 199.50/201.50 (C1osing Jun 22) 1715 128.00/130.00 150.00/152.00 172.00/174.00 195.00/197.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 222.50/224.50 245.00/247.00 270.50/272.50 293.00/295.00 1100 223.00/225.00 245.50/247.50 271.50/273.50 294.00/296.00 1200 223.00/225.00 245.50/247.50 271.50/273.50 294.00/296.00 1300 222.00/224.00 244.50/246.50 270.50/272.50 293.00/295.00 1400 223.50/225.50 246.00/248.00 271.50/273.50 294.00/296.00 1500 224.00/226.00 246.50/248.50 272.50/274.50 295.50/297.50 1600 223.00/225.00 246.00/248.00 271.50/273.50 294.00/296.00 1715 222.00/224.00 244.50/246.50 270.50/272.50 293.00/295.00 (C1osing Jun 22) 1715 217.00/219.00 239.00/241.00 264.50/266.50 286.50/288.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.41% 7.31% 7.06% 6.73% 6.40% 6.16% 1100 7.52% 7.37% 7.10% 6.76% 6.43% 6.18% 1200 7.42% 7.32% 7.06% 6.76% 6.43% 6.18% 1300 7.49% 7.30% 7.04% 6.71% 6.39% 6.13% 1400 7.40% 7.30% 7.04% 6.74% 6.41% 6.16% 1500 7.48% 7.32% 7.05% 6.74% 6.41% 6.16% 1600 7.50% 7.31% 7.04% 6.70% 6.38% 6.13% 1715 7.35% 7.20% 6.96% 6.65% 6.33% 6.09% (C1osing Jun 22) 1715 7.42% 7.18% 6.85% 6.51% 6.18% 5.92% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.97% 5.87% 5.80% 5.71% 5.63% 5.56% 1100 5.99% 5.89% 5.82% 5.74% 5.65% 5.59% 1200 5.99% 5.89% 5.81% 5.74% 5.65% 5.58% 1300 5.94% 5.84% 5.77% 5.70% 5.61% 5.55% 1400 5.99% 5.89% 5.81% 5.72% 5.64% 5.57% 1500 5.98% 5.87% 5.80% 5.72% 5.64% 5.57% 1600 5.94% 5.84% 5.78% 5.69% 5.60% 5.54% 1715 5.90% 5.81% 5.74% 5.66% 5.58% 5.51% (C1osing Jun 22) 1715 5.73% 5.64% 5.58% 5.52% 5.43% 5.37% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 57.0100/57.0200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com