Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.72% 06.72% 06.72% (Jun 25) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.78% 06.78% 06.78% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.00/02.00 37.50/39.50 72.00/74.00 100.00/102.00 1100 00.75/01.75 37.50/39.50 72.00/74.00 100.00/102.00 1200 00.50/01.50 37.50/39.50 72.00/74.00 100.50/102.50 1300 00.75/01.75 38.00/39.00 72.25/74.25 101.00/103.00 1400 00.75/01.75 38.00/40.00 72.50/74.50 101.00/103.00 1500 01.00/01.50 38.25/39.25 73.00/74.00 101.50/103.50 1600 01.00/01.50 38.25/39.25 73.50/75.00 102.00/104.00 1715 00.75/01.75 38.00/40.00 73.50/75.50 103.00/105.00 (C1osing Jun 25) 1715 02.00/03.00 38.00/40.00 72.00/74.00 100.00/102.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 129.50/131.50 152.50/154.50 176.00/178.00 199.50/201.50 1100 129.50/131.50 152.50/154.50 176.00/178.00 199.50/201.50 1200 130.50/132.50 153.50/155.50 177.00/179.00 201.00/203.00 1300 130.25/132.25 153.50/155.50 177.50/179.50 201.50/203.50 1400 131.00/133.00 155.00/157.00 179.00/181.00 203.00/205.00 1500 131.00/133.00 154.50/156.50 178.50/180.50 202.50/204.50 1600 132.00/134.00 156.00/158.00 180.50/182.50 205.50/207.50 1715 134.00/136.00 158.50/160.50 183.00/185.00 208.00/210.00 (C1osing Jun 25) 1715 129.50/131.50 152.50/154.50 176.00/178.00 199.50/201.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 222.00/224.00 244.50/246.50 270.50/272.50 293.00/295.00 1100 222.00/224.00 244.50/246.50 270.50/272.50 293.00/295.00 1200 223.50/225.50 246.00/248.00 272.00/274.00 294.50/296.50 1300 224.00/226.00 246.50/248.50 272.50/274.50 295.00/297.00 1400 225.50/227.50 248.50/250.50 274.50/276.50 297.50/299.50 1500 225.00/227.00 248.00/250.00 274.00/276.00 297.00/299.00 1600 228.50/230.50 252.00/254.00 278.50/280.50 301.50/303.50 1715 231.00/233.00 254.50/256.50 281.00/283.00 305.00/307.00 (C1osing Jun 25) 1715 222.00/224.00 244.50/246.50 270.50/272.50 293.00/295.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.46% 7.30% 7.02% 6.69% 6.34% 6.11% 1100 7.46% 7.30% 7.02% 6.69% 6.34% 6.11% 1200 7.46% 7.31% 7.06% 6.75% 6.39% 6.14% 1300 7.46% 7.33% 7.09% 6.73% 6.39% 6.16% 1400 7.56% 7.36% 7.09% 6.77% 6.45% 6.21% 1500 7.50% 7.35% 7.12% 6.77% 6.42% 6.19% 1600 7.52% 7.43% 7.17% 6.83% 6.50% 6.27% 1715 7.57% 7.46% 7.24% 6.93% 6.60% 6.35% (C1osing Jun 25) 1715 7.35% 7.20% 6.96% 6.65% 6.33% 6.09% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.92% 5.82% 5.75% 5.68% 5.59% 5.52% 1100 5.92% 5.82% 5.75% 5.68% 5.59% 5.52% 1200 5.97% 5.86% 5.79% 5.71% 5.62% 5.55% 1300 5.98% 5.88% 5.80% 5.72% 5.63% 5.56% 1400 6.03% 5.91% 5.85% 5.76% 5.68% 5.60% 1500 6.01% 5.90% 5.83% 5.75% 5.66% 5.59% 1600 6.11% 6.00% 5.93% 5.85% 5.76% 5.68% 1715 6.18% 6.06% 5.99% 5.90% 5.82% 5.74% (C1osing Jun 25) 1715 5.90% 5.81% 5.74% 5.66% 5.58% 5.51% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 57.0100/57.0200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com