Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.71% 06.71% 06.71% (Jun 26) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.72% 06.72% 06.72% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 37.00/39.00 72.50/74.50 102.00/104.00 132.50/134.50 1100 37.00/39.00 72.00/74.00 101.50/103.50 132.00/134.00 1200 37.00/39.00 72.00/74.00 101.50/103.50 132.00/134.00 1300 37.00/39.00 72.00/74.00 101.50/103.50 132.00/134.00 1400 37.00/39.00 72.50/74.50 102.00/104.00 133.00/135.00 1500 37.00/39.00 72.50/74.50 102.00/104.00 133.00/135.00 1600 37.00/39.00 73.00/75.00 102.50/104.50 133.50/135.50 1715 37.50/38.50 73.50/74.50 103.00/105.00 134.00/136.00 (C1osing Jun 26) 1715 38.00/40.00 73.50/75.50 103.00/105.00 134.00/136.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 157.50/159.50 182.50/184.50 208.00/210.00 231.50/233.50 1100 157.00/159.00 181.50/183.50 206.00/208.00 229.50/231.50 1200 156.50/158.50 181.00/183.00 206.00/208.00 229.50/231.50 1300 156.50/158.50 181.50/183.50 206.50/208.50 230.00/232.00 1400 157.50/159.50 182.50/184.50 207.50/209.50 231.00/233.00 1500 158.00/160.00 183.00/185.00 208.50/210.50 232.00/234.00 1600 158.50/160.50 183.50/185.50 209.00/211.00 232.50/234.50 1715 159.50/161.50 184.50/186.50 210.00/212.00 233.50/235.50 (C1osing Jun 26) 1715 158.50/160.50 183.00/185.00 208.00/210.00 231.00/233.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 255.50/257.50 282.50/284.50 306.00/308.00 327.00/329.00 1100 253.50/255.50 280.50/282.50 304.00/306.00 324.50/326.50 1200 253.00/255.00 279.50/281.50 303.00/305.00 324.00/326.00 1300 253.50/255.50 280.00/282.00 303.50/305.50 324.50/326.50 1400 254.50/256.50 281.50/283.50 305.50/307.50 326.50/328.50 1500 256.00/258.00 283.00/285.00 307.00/309.00 328.00/330.00 1600 256.50/258.50 283.50/285.50 307.50/309.50 329.00/331.00 1715 257.50/259.50 285.00/287.00 309.00/311.00 330.50/332.50 (C1osing Jun 26) 1715 254.50/256.50 281.00/283.00 305.00/307.00 00.75/01.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.59% 7.45% 7.23% 6.88% 6.57% 6.34% 1100 7.59% 7.40% 7.20% 6.85% 6.55% 6.30% 1200 7.58% 7.40% 7.19% 6.85% 6.53% 6.28% 1300 7.58% 7.40% 7.19% 6.85% 6.53% 6.30% 1400 7.58% 7.44% 7.22% 6.89% 6.57% 6.33% 1500 7.58% 7.45% 7.23% 6.90% 6.59% 6.35% 1600 7.58% 7.50% 7.26% 6.93% 6.61% 6.37% 1715 7.58% 7.50% 7.30% 6.95% 6.66% 6.40% (C1osing Jun 26) 1715 7.57% 7.46% 7.24% 6.93% 6.60% 6.35% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.18% 6.09% 6.02% 5.94% 5.84% 5.76% 1100 6.12% 6.03% 5.98% 5.90% 5.80% 5.71% 1200 6.12% 6.03% 5.96% 5.87% 5.78% 5.70% 1300 6.13% 6.05% 5.98% 5.88% 5.79% 5.71% 1400 6.16% 6.07% 5.99% 5.91% 5.82% 5.74% 1500 6.20% 6.10% 6.04% 5.95% 5.85% 5.77% 1600 6.21% 6.11% 6.05% 5.96% 5.86% 5.79% 1715 6.24% 6.14% 6.07% 5.99% 5.89% 5.82% (C1osing Jun 26) 1715 6.18% 6.06% 5.99% 5.90% 5.82% 5.74% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 57.1500/57.1600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com