Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 05.50/06.75 01.05/01.35 04.50/05.50
07.04% 06.72% 07.20%
(Jun 27)
1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35
06.71% 06.71% 06.71%
------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 32.50/34.50 68.50/70.50 98.50/100.50 130.00/132.00
1100 33.50/34.50 69.50/71.50 100.00/102.00 132.50/134.50
1200 33.00/34.00 69.00/71.00 99.00/101.00 131.00/133.00
1300 32.00/34.00 69.00/71.00 99.00/101.00 130.50/132.50
1400 32.50/34.00 68.00/70.00 98.00/100.00 129.00/131.00
1500 33.00/34.00 68.50/70.50 98.50/100.50 129.50/131.50
1600 32.50/34.50 68.50/70.50 98.50/100.50 129.50/131.50
1715 33.00/34.00 68.00/69.00 97.00/99.00 127.50/129.50
(C1osing Jun 27)
1715 37.50/38.50 73.50/74.50 103.00/105.00 134.00/136.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 155.50/157.50 181.00/183.00 207.00/209.00 231.00/233.00
1100 158.00/160.00 184.00/186.00 210.00/212.00 234.50/236.50
1200 156.00/158.00 181.50/183.50 207.50/209.50 231.50/233.50
1300 155.50/157.50 181.00/183.00 206.50/208.50 230.50/232.50
1400 154.00/156.00 179.00/181.00 204.50/206.50 228.50/230.50
1500 154.50/156.50 180.00/182.00 205.50/207.50 230.00/232.00
1600 155.00/157.00 180.50/182.50 206.50/208.50 230.00/232.00
1715 152.50/154.50 177.50/179.50 203.00/205.00 226.50/228.50
(C1osing Jun 27)
1715 159.50/161.50 184.50/186.50 210.00/212.00 233.50/235.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME MAR APR MAY JUN
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 255.00/257.00 282.50/284.50 306.50/308.50 328.00/330.00
1100 259.50/261.50 287.50/289.50 312.00/314.00 334.00/336.00
1200 256.00/258.00 284.00/286.00 308.50/310.50 330.50/332.50
1300 255.00/257.00 282.50/284.50 307.00/309.00 329.00/331.00
1400 252.50/254.50 280.00/282.00 304.00/306.00 326.00/328.00
1500 254.50/256.50 282.00/284.00 306.00/308.00 328.00/330.00
1600 254.00/256.00 281.50/283.50 306.00/308.00 328.00/330.00
1715 250.00/252.00 277.00/279.00 301.00/303.00 322.50/324.50
(C1osing Jun 27)
1715 257.50/259.50 285.00/287.00 309.00/311.00 330.50/332.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 7.63% 7.49% 7.25% 6.92% 6.64% 6.41%
1100 7.75% 7.61% 7.37% 7.06% 6.76% 6.53%
1200 7.66% 7.56% 7.31% 6.98% 6.68% 6.45%
1300 7.56% 7.56% 7.30% 6.96% 6.66% 6.43%
1400 7.58% 7.44% 7.21% 6.87% 6.58% 6.34%
1500 7.65% 7.51% 7.26% 6.91% 6.62% 6.39%
1600 7.64% 7.50% 7.26% 6.91% 6.64% 6.41%
1715 7.65% 7.42% 7.17% 6.82% 6.55% 6.32%
(C1osing Jun 27)
1715 7.58% 7.50% 7.30% 6.95% 6.66% 6.40%
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 6.26% 6.17% 6.09% 6.01% 5.91% 5.82%
1100 6.36% 6.27% 6.21% 6.13% 6.03% 5.93%
1200 6.29% 6.20% 6.13% 6.06% 5.97% 5.88%
1300 6.26% 6.17% 6.11% 6.03% 5.94% 5.85%
1400 6.19% 6.11% 6.04% 5.96% 5.87% 5.79%
1500 6.23% 6.16% 6.10% 6.02% 5.92% 5.83%
1600 6.25% 6.16% 6.08% 6.00% 5.92% 5.83%
1715 6.17% 6.08% 6.00% 5.93% 5.84% 5.75%
(C1osing Jun 27)
1715 6.24% 6.14% 6.07% 5.99% 5.89% 5.82%
-------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 56.8000/56.8100 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank.