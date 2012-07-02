Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.75/05.50 04.75/05.50 N/A 07.67% 07.67% N/A (Jun 28) 1000 05.50/06.75 01.05/01.35 04.50/05.50 07.04% 06.72% 07.20% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 33.00/33.75 68.50/70.00 98.00/99.50 128.00/130.00 1100 31.50/33.50 66.00/68.00 95.00/97.00 125.50/127.50 1200 32.50/33.50 67.50/69.00 96.50/98.50 126.50/128.50 1300 32.00/34.00 67.00/69.00 96.50/98.50 128.00/130.00 1400 32.50/34.50 67.50/69.50 97.00/99.00 128.50/130.50 1500 32.75/33.75 67.50/69.00 97.00/99.00 128.00/130.00 1600 32.00/34.00 67.00/69.00 96.50/98.50 127.00/129.00 1715 32.75/33.50 67.25/68.25 96.00/97.50 126.00/127.50 (C1osing Jun 28) 1715 33.00/34.00 68.00/69.00 97.00/99.00 127.50/129.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 153.50/155.50 179.00/181.00 204.50/206.50 228.00/230.00 1100 150.50/152.50 175.50/177.50 201.00/203.00 224.00/226.00 1200 151.50/153.50 176.50/178.50 201.50/203.50 225.00/227.00 1300 153.50/155.50 179.00/181.00 204.50/206.50 228.00/230.00 1400 154.00/156.00 179.50/181.50 205.00/207.00 228.50/230.50 1500 153.00/155.00 178.50/180.50 204.00/206.00 227.50/229.50 1600 152.00/154.00 177.50/179.50 203.00/205.00 226.00/228.00 1715 150.50/152.50 175.50/177.50 200.50/202.50 223.50/225.50 (C1osing Jun 28) 1715 152.50/154.50 177.50/179.50 203.00/205.00 226.50/228.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 252.00/254.00 279.50/281.50 303.50/305.50 325.50/327.50 1100 247.50/249.50 274.00/276.00 297.50/299.50 319.00/321.00 1200 248.50/250.50 275.50/277.50 299.00/301.00 320.50/322.50 1300 251.50/253.50 278.50/280.50 302.00/304.00 323.50/325.50 1400 252.50/254.50 280.00/282.00 304.00/306.00 326.00/328.00 1500 251.00/253.00 278.00/280.00 301.50/303.50 323.00/325.00 1600 249.50/251.50 276.50/278.50 300.00/302.00 321.50/323.50 1715 247.00/249.00 273.50/275.50 297.00/299.00 318.50/320.50 (C1osing Jun 28) 1715 250.00/252.00 277.00/279.00 301.00/303.00 322.50/324.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.68% 7.53% 7.25% 6.88% 6.63% 6.40% 1100 7.48% 7.31% 7.08% 6.77% 6.51% 6.29% 1200 7.62% 7.45% 7.19% 6.83% 6.57% 6.34% 1300 7.61% 7.44% 7.21% 6.91% 6.65% 6.43% 1400 7.72% 7.49% 7.25% 6.94% 6.68% 6.45% 1500 7.71% 7.51% 7.29% 6.95% 6.67% 6.45% 1600 7.67% 7.49% 7.25% 6.91% 6.64% 6.42% 1715 7.72% 7.49% 7.23% 6.87% 6.60% 6.38% (C1osing Jun 28) 1715 7.65% 7.42% 7.17% 6.82% 6.55% 6.32% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.24% 6.15% 6.08% 6.01% 5.92% 5.83% 1100 6.15% 6.06% 5.98% 5.90% 5.81% 5.73% 1200 6.18% 6.09% 6.02% 5.95% 5.85% 5.77% 1300 6.27% 6.18% 6.09% 6.01% 5.91% 5.82% 1400 6.29% 6.19% 6.12% 6.04% 5.95% 5.87% 1500 6.30% 6.20% 6.12% 6.04% 5.94% 5.85% 1600 6.27% 6.17% 6.09% 6.01% 5.91% 5.83% 1715 6.22% 6.13% 6.06% 5.98% 5.88% 5.80% (C1osing Jun 28) 1715 6.17% 6.08% 6.00% 5.93% 5.84% 5.75% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.6100/55.6200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com