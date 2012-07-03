Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 02.10/02.70 N/A N/A 06.88% (Jun 29) 1000 04.75/05.50 04.75/05.50 N/A 07.67% 07.67% N/A ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.25/31.25 65.00/66.50 94.00/96.00 124.00/126.00 1100 30.00/31.50 65.00/67.00 94.50/96.50 125.00/127.00 1200 31.00/32.00 66.00/67.50 95.50/97.50 126.00/128.00 1300 31.00/32.00 66.00/67.00 95.50/97.50 126.00/128.00 1400 31.25/32.00 66.25/67.25 96.00/97.50 126.50/128.00 1500 31.00/32.50 66.00/68.00 96.00/98.00 127.00/129.00 1600 31.00/32.00 66.00/67.50 96.00/98.00 127.00/129.00 1715 31.50/32.25 66.50/67.50 96.50/98.00 127.50/129.50 (C1osing Jun 29) 1715 32.75/33.50 67.25/68.25 96.00/97.50 126.00/127.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 149.00/151.00 174.50/176.50 200.00/202.00 223.00/225.00 1100 150.00/152.00 175.00/177.00 200.50/202.50 224.00/226.00 1200 151.00/153.00 176.50/178.50 202.00/204.00 225.00/227.00 1300 151.50/153.50 177.00/179.00 202.50/204.50 225.50/227.50 1400 152.00/154.00 178.00/180.00 203.50/205.50 227.00/229.00 1500 152.50/154.50 178.00/180.00 204.00/206.00 227.50/229.50 1600 152.50/154.50 178.00/180.00 204.00/206.00 227.50/229.50 1715 153.00/155.00 179.00/181.00 204.50/206.50 228.00/230.00 (C1osing Jun 29) 1715 150.50/152.50 175.50/177.50 200.50/202.50 223.50/225.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 246.50/248.50 273.50/275.50 297.00/299.00 318.50/320.50 1100 247.50/249.50 275.00/277.00 298.50/300.50 320.00/322.00 1200 248.50/250.50 275.50/277.50 299.00/301.00 320.50/322.50 1300 248.50/250.50 276.00/278.00 299.50/301.50 321.00/323.00 1400 250.50/252.50 278.00/280.00 301.50/303.50 323.00/325.00 1500 251.50/253.50 279.00/281.00 303.00/305.00 325.00/327.00 1600 251.00/253.00 278.50/280.50 302.50/304.50 324.50/326.50 1715 252.00/254.00 279.50/281.50 303.50/305.50 325.50/327.50 (C1osing Jun 29) 1715 247.00/249.00 273.50/275.50 297.00/299.00 318.50/320.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.69% 7.50% 7.22% 6.88% 6.60% 6.39% 1100 7.69% 7.53% 7.26% 6.93% 6.64% 6.40% 1200 7.83% 7.60% 7.32% 6.98% 6.67% 6.44% 1300 7.82% 7.58% 7.32% 6.98% 6.69% 6.46% 1400 7.87% 7.63% 7.36% 7.01% 6.74% 6.51% 1500 7.92% 7.67% 7.39% 7.06% 6.77% 6.53% 1600 7.87% 7.64% 7.39% 7.06% 6.77% 6.53% 1715 7.96% 7.69% 7.43% 7.11% 6.81% 6.58% (C1osing Jun 29) 1715 7.72% 7.49% 7.23% 6.87% 6.60% 6.38% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.25% 6.16% 6.08% 6.00% 5.91% 5.82% 1100 6.27% 6.18% 6.10% 6.02% 5.93% 5.84% 1200 6.30% 6.20% 6.11% 6.03% 5.93% 5.84% 1300 6.31% 6.21% 6.11% 6.04% 5.94% 5.85% 1400 6.36% 6.26% 6.18% 6.10% 6.00% 5.90% 1500 6.39% 6.29% 6.21% 6.13% 6.04% 5.94% 1600 6.39% 6.29% 6.20% 6.12% 6.03% 5.94% 1715 6.42% 6.32% 6.24% 6.16% 6.06% 5.97% (C1osing Jun 29) 1715 6.22% 6.13% 6.06% 5.98% 5.88% 5.80% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.4300/55.4400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com