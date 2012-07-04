Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 1.05/01.35 N/A N/A 07.04% (Jul 3) 1000 02.10/02.70 02.10/02.70 N/A 06.95% 06.95% N/A ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 29.50/30.50 64.50/66.00 94.50/96.50 126.00/128.00 1100 29.50/31.00 64.50/66.50 94.50/96.50 126.00/128.00 1200 29.50/30.50 64.50/66.00 94.50/96.50 126.00/128.00 1300 29.50/31.50 64.50/66.50 94.50/96.50 125.50/127.50 1400 29.75/30.75 64.75/66.25 94.75/96.75 125.75/127.75 1500 29.50/31.00 64.50/66.50 94.50/96.50 125.50/127.50 1600 29.50/31.00 64.50/66.50 93.50/95.50 124.00/126.00 1715 29.75/30.25 64.50/65.50 94.25/95.25 124.50/126.50 (C1osing Jul 3) 1715 31.00/32.00 66.50/67.50 96.00/98.00 127.50/129.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 151.50/153.50 177.50/179.50 203.50/205.50 226.50/228.50 1100 151.50/153.50 177.50/179.50 203.50/205.50 226.50/228.50 1200 151.50/153.50 177.00/179.00 203.00/205.00 226.00/228.00 1300 151.00/153.00 176.50/178.50 202.00/204.00 225.00/227.00 1400 151.25/153.25 176.75/178.75 202.75/204.75 225.50/227.50 1500 151.00/153.00 176.50/178.50 202.00/204.00 225.00/227.00 1600 148.50/150.50 173.50/175.50 198.50/200.50 221.00/223.00 1715 148.50/150.50 173.00/175.00 197.50/199.50 220.00/222.00 (C1osing Jul 3) 1715 153.00/155.00 178.50/180.50 204.50/206.50 227.50/229.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 250.00/252.00 277.00/279.00 301.00/303.00 323.00/325.00 1100 249.50/251.50 277.00/279.00 300.50/302.50 322.00/324.00 1200 249.50/251.50 276.50/278.50 300.50/302.50 322.00/324.00 1300 248.50/250.50 275.50/277.50 299.00/301.00 320.50/322.50 1400 249.00/251.00 276.00/278.00 299.50/301.50 321.00/323.00 1500 248.00/250.00 275.00/277.00 298.50/300.50 320.00/322.00 1600 243.50/245.50 270.00/272.00 293.00/295.00 314.00/316.00 1715 242.50/244.50 268.50/270.50 291.50/293.50 313.00/315.00 (C1osing Jul 3) 1715 251.00/253.00 278.00/280.00 301.50/303.50 323.00/325.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.96% 7.75% 7.48% 7.20% 6.90% 6.68% 1100 8.01% 7.77% 7.47% 7.19% 6.89% 6.67% 1200 7.95% 7.74% 7.47% 7.19% 6.88% 6.65% 1300 8.01% 7.73% 7.42% 7.13% 6.84% 6.60% 1400 7.99% 7.76% 7.46% 7.17% 6.87% 6.63% 1500 8.03% 7.79% 7.48% 7.19% 6.89% 6.65% 1600 8.00% 7.74% 7.37% 7.07% 6.75% 6.52% 1715 7.95% 7.71% 7.40% 7.09% 6.75% 6.50% (C1osing Jul 3) 1715 8.05% 7.84% 7.57% 7.25% 6.94% 6.69% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.53% 6.41% 6.31% 6.23% 6.14% 6.03% 1100 6.52% 6.40% 6.30% 6.22% 6.12% 6.01% 1200 6.50% 6.39% 6.29% 6.21% 6.11% 6.00% 1300 6.45% 6.34% 6.24% 6.16% 6.06% 5.95% 1400 6.49% 6.37% 6.27% 6.19% 6.09% 5.98% 1500 6.50% 6.38% 6.28% 6.20% 6.10% 5.99% 1600 6.36% 6.25% 6.14% 6.06% 5.96% 5.86% 1715 6.34% 6.23% 6.12% 6.04% 5.94% 5.85% (C1osing Jul 3) 1715 6.55% 6.43% 6.34% 6.24% 6.14% 6.04% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.4800/54.4900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com