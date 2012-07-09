Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/05.75 03.25/04.25 01.05/01.35 07.41% 07.14% 06.92% (Jul 5) 1000 04.25/05.25 01.05/01.35 03.25/04.25 07.07% 06.99% 07.21% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.00/25.00 58.00/59.50 86.50/88.00 116.00/118.00 1100 23.00/25.00 58.00/60.00 87.50/89.50 117.50/119.50 1200 23.00/25.00 58.00/60.00 87.50/89.50 117.50/119.50 1300 24.00/25.00 58.00/59.50 87.00/89.00 117.00/119.00 1400 24.00/25.00 58.50/60.00 88.00/90.00 118.50/120.50 1500 23.00/25.00 58.00/60.00 88.00/90.00 118.50/120.50 1600 24.25/25.25 58.75/60.25 88.00/90.00 118.50/120.50 1715 24.00/25.00 58.50/60.00 88.25/90.25 119.00/121.00 (C1osing Jul 5) 1715 24.25/26.25 58.50/60.50 88.00/90.00 118.00/120.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 140.00/142.00 164.50/166.50 189.00/191.00 209.00/211.00 1100 141.50/143.50 166.00/168.00 190.00/192.00 210.50/212.50 1200 142.00/144.00 166.50/168.50 191.00/193.00 211.50/213.50 1300 141.00/143.00 165.50/167.50 190.00/192.00 210.50/212.50 1400 143.00/145.00 168.00/170.00 193.00/195.00 214.00/216.00 1500 143.00/145.00 168.00/170.00 193.00/195.00 213.50/215.50 1600 143.50/145.50 168.50/170.50 194.00/196.00 215.00/217.00 1715 144.00/146.00 169.00/171.00 194.50/196.50 215.50/217.50 (C1osing Jul 5) 1715 142.00/144.00 166.00/168.00 190.50/192.50 211.00/213.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 229.00/231.00 254.50/256.50 275.50/277.50 295.50/297.50 1100 231.00/233.00 256.50/258.50 277.50/279.50 297.50/299.50 1200 232.00/234.00 258.00/260.00 279.00/281.00 299.00/301.00 1300 231.50/233.50 257.50/259.50 278.50/280.50 298.50/300.50 1400 235.00/237.00 261.00/263.00 282.00/284.00 302.50/304.50 1500 234.50/236.50 260.50/262.50 281.50/283.50 302.00/304.00 1600 236.00/238.00 262.00/264.00 283.50/285.50 304.00/306.00 1715 236.50/238.50 262.50/264.50 284.00/286.00 304.50/306.50 (C1osing Jul 5) 1715 232.00/234.00 258.00/260.00 278.50/280.50 299.00/301.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.55% 7.32% 7.02% 6.64% 6.41% 6.21% 1100 7.49% 7.38% 7.11% 6.71% 6.47% 6.25% 1200 7.50% 7.39% 7.12% 6.73% 6.50% 6.28% 1300 7.54% 7.34% 7.07% 6.68% 6.44% 6.23% 1400 7.59% 7.43% 7.17% 6.78% 6.55% 6.34% 1500 7.49% 7.39% 7.15% 6.77% 6.54% 6.33% 1600 7.61% 7.41% 7.14% 6.77% 6.54% 6.34% 1715 7.59% 7.43% 7.19% 6.82% 6.59% 6.38% (C1osing Jul 5) 1715 7.54% 7.38% 7.15% 6.82% 6.50% 6.29% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.03% 5.89% 5.78% 5.68% 5.58% 5.49% 1100 6.07% 5.92% 5.82% 5.72% 5.61% 5.52% 1200 6.10% 5.95% 5.85% 5.76% 5.65% 5.55% 1300 6.06% 5.92% 5.83% 5.74% 5.63% 5.53% 1400 6.17% 6.03% 5.92% 5.83% 5.71% 5.62% 1500 6.15% 6.00% 5.90% 5.80% 5.69% 5.60% 1600 6.18% 6.03% 5.92% 5.83% 5.72% 5.62% 1715 6.21% 6.07% 5.96% 5.86% 5.75% 5.65% (C1osing Jul 5) 1715 6.11% 5.97% 5.88% 5.79% 5.67% 5.59% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.4000/55.4200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com