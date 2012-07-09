Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.86% 06.86% 06.86% (Jul 6) 1000 04.50/05.75 03.25/04.25 01.05/01.35 07.41% 07.14% 06.92% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 23.00/25.00 58.00/60.00 88.00/90.00 119.00/121.00 1100 23.50/24.50 58.50/60.00 88.00/90.00 119.50/121.50 1200 23.00/24.00 57.75/59.25 87.75/89.25 119.00/121.00 1300 22.50/24.50 57.50/59.50 88.00/90.00 119.50/121.50 1400 22.75/24.75 58.00/60.00 88.00/90.00 120.00/122.00 1500 23.25/24.25 58.50/60.00 88.50/90.50 120.00/122.00 1600 23.25/24.25 58.25/59.75 88.50/90.50 120.50/122.50 1715 23.50/24.50 58.50/60.00 89.50/91.50 121.50/123.50 (C1osing Jul 6) 1715 24.00/25.00 58.50/60.00 88.25/90.25 119.00/121.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 144.00/146.00 169.50/171.50 195.50/197.50 216.50/218.50 1100 145.00/147.00 170.50/172.50 196.50/198.50 218.00/220.00 1200 144.50/146.50 170.00/172.00 196.00/198.00 217.50/219.50 1300 145.00/147.00 170.50/172.50 196.50/198.50 218.00/220.00 1400 146.00/148.00 172.00/174.00 198.00/200.00 219.50/221.50 1500 146.00/148.00 172.00/174.00 198.00/200.00 220.00/222.00 1600 146.50/148.50 172.50/174.50 199.00/201.00 221.00/223.00 1715 147.50/149.50 174.00/176.00 200.50/202.50 223.00/225.00 (C1osing Jul 6) 1715 144.00/146.00 169.00/171.00 194.50/196.50 215.50/217.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 238.00/240.00 264.50/266.50 286.50/288.50 307.00/309.00 1100 239.50/241.50 266.50/268.50 288.50/290.50 309.00/311.00 1200 239.00/241.00 266.00/268.00 288.00/290.00 308.50/310.50 1300 239.50/241.50 266.50/268.50 288.50/290.50 309.00/311.00 1400 241.50/243.50 268.50/270.50 290.50/292.50 311.00/313.00 1500 242.00/244.00 269.50/271.50 291.50/293.50 312.00/314.00 1600 243.50/245.50 271.00/273.00 293.50/295.50 314.50/316.50 1715 245.50/247.50 273.50/275.50 296.00/298.00 317.00/319.00 (C1osing Jul 6) 1715 236.50/238.50 262.50/264.50 284.00/286.00 304.50/306.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.66% 7.46% 7.19% 6.82% 6.58% 6.38% 1100 7.67% 7.47% 7.19% 6.85% 6.61% 6.41% 1200 7.54% 7.38% 7.14% 6.81% 6.58% 6.38% 1300 7.55% 7.41% 7.19% 6.84% 6.61% 6.41% 1400 7.61% 7.44% 7.20% 6.88% 6.66% 6.46% 1500 7.64% 7.49% 7.23% 6.89% 6.67% 6.47% 1600 7.63% 7.48% 7.25% 6.92% 6.69% 6.50% 1715 7.67% 7.53% 7.31% 6.96% 6.74% 6.54% (C1osing Jul 6) 1715 7.59% 7.43% 7.19% 6.82% 6.59% 6.38% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.22% 6.08% 5.97% 5.87% 5.77% 5.66% 1100 6.25% 6.11% 6.00% 5.90% 5.80% 5.70% 1200 6.22% 6.08% 5.98% 5.88% 5.78% 5.68% 1300 6.25% 6.10% 6.00% 5.90% 5.79% 5.69% 1400 6.29% 6.15% 6.04% 5.94% 5.83% 5.73% 1500 6.31% 6.17% 6.07% 5.97% 5.86% 5.75% 1600 6.34% 6.21% 6.11% 6.01% 5.91% 5.80% 1715 6.39% 6.25% 6.15% 6.06% 5.95% 5.84% (C1osing Jul 6) 1715 6.21% 6.07% 5.96% 5.86% 5.75% 5.65% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.9200/55.9300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com